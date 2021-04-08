Tophatter Enhances Gamification Experience on Shopping Platform; Introduces Integrated Mini Games, Doubling the Average Number of Hours Spent Daily on the App

"Almost all mobile shopping is built to optimize the path-to-purchase, but that's never been our focus. Tophatter's aim for the last decade is to create a discovery shopping platform that makes online discount shopping fun by adding the entertainment of a game to the experience," said Ashvin Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Tophatter. "While elements of gamification have always been core to our ecommerce platform, by introducing mini games and an evolving points economy we are further enriching the bargain hunting experience by giving our users more ways to win great deals. Tophatter is positioned at the intersection of gaming and bargain-hunting, offering a one-of-a-kind mobile shopping experience."

Users can now earn points by participating in two games: Quests and Treasure Spin. Quests appear as a set of daily and weekly challenges where customers can earn points by completing tasks while shopping, such as viewing products or placing bids. To play Treasure Spin, customers simply spin a digital wheel to earn points, cards, and more. A total of 1.2B points have been earned of which approximately 900M points have been spent in the points economy.

Customers can currently use the points in the online Card Store toward three types of cards that elevate their ecommerce experience or to unlock other features within the app. To date, shoppers have purchased 2.8 million cards. The cards include:

Win Skins: The skins adjust the look and feel of virtual auctions, adding special effects to bidders' screens such as fireworks or a dancing llama.

Functional Cards: These cards can change the function of an auction when played. For example, the Snipe Card allows users to place a last minute bid on an item without resetting the clock to secure a near-guaranteed purchase.

Credit Cards: The Credit Cards are redeemable for $0.50 - $20.00 off a purchase.

- off a purchase. Mystery Packs: Mystery Packs come in two sizes and include a mix of three to five cards. Mystery Packs can include a $5 or $20 credit card, respectively.

As a leading mobile discovery marketplace, Tophatter is disrupting the retail and e-commerce industry— connecting shoppers with thousands of sellers from all over the world and enabling them to browse millions of items and engage in real-time auctions. The Company operates at the category-defying intersection of marketplaces, gaming, and discovery retail; combining the fun of a game, the great deals and rich margins of a discovery retailer, and the lean business model of a marketplace.

Tophatter Inc., a leading discovery marketplace, is based in San Francisco with offices in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Portland, and Bangalore. The Company was founded in December 2011 by Ashvin Kumar and Chris Estreich.

