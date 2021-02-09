Topia and CIBT Partner to Address Growing Global Cross-Border Compliance Challenges

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the leader in Global Talent Mobility, today announced a partnership and integration with CIBT, the leading global provider of visa and immigration services, to automate and streamline cross-border compliance for business travelers and remote workforces. CIBT includes the Newland Chase and CIBTvisas brands. The CIBT-Topia partnership strengthens and expands the integrated partner ecosystem powered by Topia One, Topia's end-to-end Global Talent Mobility platform.

This partnership powers a comprehensive solution that automatically identifies upcoming travel that may create compliance risk by launching an assessment powered by leading immigration logic which triggers downstream immigration and regulatory fulfillment. This provides organizations with a comprehensive view of pending, active, and post employee travel as well as remote work and assignments.

The deployment of talent across borders has become increasingly complicated due to events like Brexit and the EU Posted Workers Directive. The complex and shifting regulatory landscape creates compliance gaps for organizations lacking the means to proactively monitor their distributed workforces. Remote workers, international business trips, assignments, and relocations can trigger tax, social security, and other employment-related obligations. Organizations that fail to keep track of these mobile employees face significant financial penalties and reputational risk.

Topia solves these problems by gathering and analyzing travel booking and other location data to proactively identify upcoming travel that may require action by the employee or employer. Topia's partnership with CIBT brings together two industry leaders, empowering businesses to manage risk and prevent issues before they occur.

"We are excited to partner with the market-leading solution for managing business travel and remote employee risk to solve the challenges associated with employee mobility," shared Eric Scheinerman, President & CEO at CIBT. "Our shared clients will benefit from knowing that all employee movement is being screened for compliance risk, minimizing the potential for non-compliance" added Steven Diehl, Global Managing Director at Newland Chase.

"By continually growing our integrated partner ecosystem with leading organizations like CIBT, Topia solidifies our position as the go-to solution for managing employees on the move, whether it's cross-border activity or working remotely," said Shawn Farshchi, Topia CEO. "I'm excited to bring CIBT's immigration, visa, and regulatory expertise into the Topia platform for the benefit of our customers," added Anupam Singhal, SVP Strategic Partnerships at Topia.

To add compliance management powered Topia and CIBT to your existing mobility or travel program, visit topia.com/platform/ecosystem/relocation-services/topia-cibt/.

About Topia

Topia is the leader in Global Talent Mobility. We empower companies to deploy, manage and engage employees anywhere in the world. The Topia platform enables organizations to deliver mobility as part of a broader talent strategy encompassing all types of employee movement – remote and distributed workforces, business travel, and more traditional relocations and assignments. This drives enhanced employee experiences and competitive advantage by ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time, while staying compliant no matter where they are. The Topia platform automates the entire global talent mobility process, including scenario-based planning, expat payroll, tax and immigration compliance, reporting and more. Topia powers global talent mobility programs for world-renowned brands such as Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Equinor and AXA. Topia has raised over $100M from NewView Capital (formerly New Enterprise Associates), Notion Capital and others, and is a global company with offices throughout the Americas and EMEA. For more information, visit www.topia.com and follow Topia on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About CIBT

CIBT is the leading global provider of immigration and visa services for corporations and individuals. With thirty years of experience, CIBT is the primary service provider to 75% of Fortune 500 companies. CIBT offers a comprehensive suite of services under two primary brands: Newland Chase, focused on global immigration strategy and advisory services for corporations worldwide and CIBTvisas, the market leader for business and other travel visa services for corporate and individual clients.

