Topia Announces GDPR Readiness with Global Support for New EU Standard

Topia's GMM suite compliance ensures that its suite meets the international standard to safeguard the broadest range of personal information across its global business operations. In addition, the company has updated its privacy policy to reflect its new security posture and implemented a system to quickly respond to new types of data requests.

"Given the nature of our business, our predecessors, MOVE Guides and Polaris, have always been global-first and global-aware when it comes to handling and protecting confidential data," said Elaine Foreman, VP of Legal and Real Estate with Topia. "Now unified under the new Topia brand, we're taking a comprehensive approach to GDPR compliance to ensure that every piece of customer data we touch is protected with the proper technology and backed with appropriate support."

According to a recent SAS survey, only 7 percent of U.S. and EU organizations are fully compliant with the new standard, and just 30 percent of U.S. companies expect to be compliant by the May 25th deadline, with most citing the significant impact on IT operations as the biggest hurdle.

"We're very pleased to learn that we're ahead of the curve compared to most businesses in achieving GDPR compliance," Foreman said. "We see it as yet further proof that Topia is raising the bar when it comes to best practices and serving our customers' needs."

The user experience on the Topia platform will not change; customers will still enjoy the same ease of use, simplified move planning and management, and visibility into their full GMM program that allows companies and their employees to work everywhere. On the backend, Topia has implemented both GDPR data protection standards, as well as a new email alias (privacy@topia.com) to which customers and employees can send data privacy inquiries.

Approved in April 2016 with full enforcement on May 25, 2018, the GDPR harmonizes data privacy laws across Europe, broadens the scope of protected data, use cases and geography, as well as penalties for noncompliance.

To learn more about Topia's global mobility management suite powers business agility on a global scale, visit www.topia.com.

About Topia

Topia (formerly MOVE Guides and Polaris Global Mobility), the global mobility management company, reduces barriers between people and places to enable employees to work from anywhere through its integrated suite of mobility solutions and services. Over 100 global companies rely on Topia's technology and service platform for relocation and expatriate management, tax and payroll, and immigration data across more than 100 countries with maximum operational efficiency, employee satisfaction and engagement, and assured compliance. Topia's philanthropic initiative, Mobility4All, provides a portion of revenue and employee time to assist individuals fleeing poverty and conflict by moving to new locations.

Founded in 2012, Topia has raised over $90M from New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital and operates headquarters in San Francisco and London, with 17 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information, go to www.topia.com and follow Topia on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

