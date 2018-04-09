Topia CEO Brynne Kennedy Joins Tech Industry Leaders at TechNet Day 2018

The 21st annual event is aimed at demonstrating the tech industry's impact on improving the American economy, global competitiveness and everyday life for Americans across the country. The day will include a series of high-level meetings between tech executives and policy makers to discuss opportunities for innovation-based job creation, as well as challenges and potential solutions to overcoming U.S. deficits in skilled talent, STEM education, support for entrepreneurship and cutting-edge infrastructure.

"The tech industry has a direct impact on the lives of every American, from life-saving health care advances to national security," Kennedy said. "But one of the biggest obstacles we face in competing on the global stage is access to talent. At Topia, that's our primary objective: to help companies work everywhere by placing the right talent in the right place. So, we have a unique perspective on this crucial factor in American business success and competitiveness."

According to TechNet, the U.S. tech industry employs roughly 7 million Americans, yet hundreds of thousands more available jobs remain unfilled, primarily due to lack of skilled labor. As part of TechNet Day 2018, Kennedy and fellow tech-industry leaders will advocate for pro-innovation policies that can help the U.S. win the global competition for talent and improve domestic STEM education and workforce development to help fill those voids. TechNet Day attendees will also encourage innovation-friendly tax reform, immigration policies, support for startups and entrepreneurship, and investment in infrastructure modernization and cybersecurity.

"Our customers see global mobility as a key part of their business growth strategy," Kennedy said. "We feel that it's part of our commitment to meeting their needs—and to helping our country succeed—that we drive the conversation around policies that support that growth."

Topia's comprehensive GMM suite enables companies and their employees to work everywhere by providing HR and mobility managers with complete visibility, insight and control over the entire mobility lifecycle, from planning and initiation to expense management, immigration and tax logic. Its automated tools, along with concierge-level employee service and support, ensure maximum mobility program efficiency, compliance and employee satisfaction.

TechNet Day is the annual meeting of TechNet, the national, bipartisan network of technology CEOs and senior executives who work to promote growth of the innovation economy at the federal and state level. Its diverse membership includes small startups and major enterprises and represents more than 2.5 million employees in the fields of information technology, e-commerce, advanced energy, biotechnology, venture capital and finance.

To learn more about how Topia is powering the innovation economy through sophisticated global mobility management, visit www.topia.com.

