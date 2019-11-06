Topia Event Survey Shows Enterprise Global Mobility Programs Need Improvement; Nearly 60% of Attendees Rate Their Current Approach as Basic to Inconsistent

The Global Workforce Symposium is the largest global mobility event in the U.S., bringing nearly 2,000 global mobility practitioners, vendors and partners together. UNLEASH World is the premier event for senior HR technology buyers; this year's conference in Paris drew 4,400 attendees. Here are some of the most notable findings from the Topia event survey:

Half of all respondents rate visibility and control over mobility costs as "not optimized" with only 18% stating they have complete visibility.

30% think their global mobility compliance has more risk than they should when it comes to tax, immigration, and payroll.

Less than 25% of the attendees polled believe their relocating employees would rate their experience as "very satisfied."

The top three mobility program goals for the next 12 months include: Improving the employee experience (56%), increasing operational efficiency (46%) and supporting talent management objectives in an agile manner (36%).

These results indicate that there's much room for improvement in the way companies approach mobility today. The event survey also shows that attendees recognize the need to move to a more strategic and proactive posture with 40% of respondents citing mobility as key to retaining top talent and employee development.

"Our event survey results track with what we're hearing from companies around the world," said Neha Mirchandani, CMO of Topia. "As more organizations embrace the benefits of talent mobility as it relates to their broader people strategy, a focus on improving employee experiences and operational efficiency of their global mobility programs is a must. By leveraging technology for proactive program monitoring and investment optimization our customers can gain a competitive edge in today's tight talent market."

Topia's cloud-based platform provides a comprehensive and configurable global mobility management suite that delivers delightful employee experiences through modern interactive tools. Topia integrates with leading HRIS platforms, payroll providers, and immigration solutions to turn mobility into a strategic advantage for some of the world's most recognizable businesses. To learn more visit www.topia.com .

Topia, the industry's leading provider of Global Mobility Management software, empowers market-leading enterprises to mobilize global talent and deliver unparalleled employee experiences while allowing organizations to continuously adapt to meet the business needs of tomorrow.

