Topia Expands Leadership Team with Two Customer-Focused Executives

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the leading provider of Global Mobility Management (GMM) software, today announced the appointment of two industry veterans to its executive team, ushering in the next phase of growth and customer expansion.

The company named Bill Mastin to the role of Senior Vice President of Sales and Service, and Will Toms to the role of Vice President, Customer Success. Together, the two bring more than four decades of experience in sales, services, and customer success to Topia, where they will help enterprises leverage Topia's platform to effectively utilize mobile talent with trusted compliance and data insight.

A seasoned HR industry sales executive, Mastin comes to Topia after 3 years at Learning Technology Group where he worked at NetDimensions and PeopleFluent as SVP and EVP of global sales, alliances and account management. He was also responsible for go-to-market strategy and building reseller partnerships. Prior to that, he spent over 10 years at Saba Software.

"The market is ready for Topia's innovative and disruptive technology that can facilitate mobility on a strategic level," Mastin said. "I've seen the need for this solution firsthand as part of a personal move experience that went wrong. Topia is in a unique position to address all the complexities of global mobility, but also address employee experience for a mobile workforce, which no other provider solves for. I'm excited to be part of the team bringing Topia's innovation to the market."

Will Toms joins Topia from Rimini Street, where he spent the last 5 years in client engagement as Vice President of Client Success and brings more than 25 years of enterprise tech experience. Formerly with Worley Parsons and a 16-year veteran at Oracle, he specializes in integrating the voice of the customer to drive customer satisfaction, retention, and profitability.

"I was attracted to Topia for two reasons: First, we have the most advanced platform for delivering a modern global mobility program, reducing the heavy labor burden of most conventional management methods," Toms said. "Second, the leadership team is phenomenal. They're all very transparent and honest about what it will take to win, and we are extremely well-positioned to make a major mark in the HR industry."

These strategic hires come at a pivotal time for Topia, as the company sets itself up for a new phase of growth in its product, services, and presence in key markets. By enabling organizations to tie global mobility management to broader talent and business strategy, Topia is defining the GMM software market. In amplifying its sales, service, and customer success strategy, the company aims to build strategic partnerships and expand its global footprint to bring GMM agility to more companies in more industries.

"The depth of experience and global perspective these gentlemen bring to the table is exactly what we need to move both Topia and our customers forward on the cutting edge of mobile talent management," Farshchi said. "By aligning our sales, services, and product strategies, we intend to single-handedly shape the GMM market with the most robust solution, backed by our deep expertise and commitment to customer success."

