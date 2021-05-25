Topia Launches New Features To Give Businesses the Visibility, Agility & Compliance They Need to Navigate Post-Pandemic World of Work

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the leader in Global Talent Mobility technology, today announced a series of new product features as part of its Spring Product Release aimed at helping companies navigate the dynamic post-pandemic world of work. With on-demand talent mobility scenario planning, real-time vendor management and post-Brexit travel compliance, Topia's latest features give companies the agility and visibility they need to respond to a fast-changing landscape.

As the economy churns back to life and borders begin to re-open, organizations need new tools and data to respond to the rapidly changing realities of distributed workforces. With the complexities of a remote-hybrid workplace, Brexit and travel restrictions that vary by location, companies need talent management solutions that provide quick insights to avoid risk and make fast, informed decisions.

"With these enhanced capabilities, Topia is the only talent mobility provider able to give companies the tools they need to understand where work is happening every day to make real-time decisions on the implication of the movement of talent," said Shawn Farshchi, CEO at Topia. "Having the ability to move quickly will be a key differentiator for our customers in positioning them ahead of the competition and to stay ahead of potential compliance issues with the new world of work."

Compare Simulations for Fast Decisions

Topia's new Side-by-Side Mobility Simulations make it fast and easy to create and compare up to three potential mobility scenarios simultaneously to determine the best way to deploy staff or fill a specific role. The intuitive tool eliminates the "black box" approach to scenario planning with clear, easy-to-understand visuals and line-item level detail that allows HR and business users to easily compare alternatives in individuals, locations, benefits and policies. Users can edit simulations and see instant results, shrinking a process that would otherwise take days or weeks into just a few seconds.

Change Vendors in Seconds

Typical mobility vendor management involves a complex network of tax and immigration providers, housing and shipping companies, destination service providers and more. Understanding how each vendor is being leveraged holistically is often impossible and making a single vendor switch is often a cumbersome, offline ordeal that can take weeks of effort.

Topia's new real-time Vendor Management portal provides companies with a comprehensive view of their service providers and the ability to change which vendors serve different policies or populations in a single mouse click. Taking advantage of Topia One's integrated data standard and leveraging its extensive ecosystem of vendors, the vendor management tool eliminates the friction of onboarding or switching providers and the complex spreadsheets or forms typically required. The result is instant changes that take effect immediately for all future moves.

Topia Compass Now with Schengen Compliance

New Brexit-related travel restrictions have made European business travel compliance more complex, prohibiting UK citizens from spending more than 90 days in a 180-day rolling period in the Schengen area of Europe, including personal time. That means companies are struggling to stay compliant as work and personal time increasingly blend together.

To solve this post-Brexit challenge, Topia Compass now offers Schengen travel compliance. Companies can give employees the option for automatic tracking at the country level or manually reporting Schengen area travel for both personal and business. Topia tracks travel days and automatically alerts HR if an employee nears the 90/180 threshold or if planned travel would put them over.

"This is exactly the kind of critical, nuanced mobility challenges companies will face in the coming months and is a perfect example of how Topia anticipates market needs," Farshchi said. "Our solutions will enable our customers to operate safely and seamlessly and move forward with confidence as we evolve into the new normal."

Click here to learn more about these and other new features in the Topia Global Talent Mobility platform.

About Topia

Topia is the leader in Global Talent Mobility. We empower companies to deploy, manage and engage employees anywhere in the world. The Topia platform enables organizations to deliver mobility as part of a broader talent strategy encompassing all types of employee movement – remote and distributed workforces, business travel, and more traditional relocations and assignments. This drives enhanced employee experiences and competitive advantage by ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time, while staying compliant no matter where they are. The Topia platform automates the entire global talent mobility process, including scenario-based planning, expat payroll, tax and immigration compliance, reporting and more. Topia powers global talent mobility programs for world-renowned brands such as Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Equinor and AXA. Topia has raised over $100M from NewView Capital (formerly New Enterprise Associates), Notion Capital and others, and is a global company with offices throughout the Americas and EMEA.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kasey Thomas

925-285-6449

[email protected]

SOURCE Topia