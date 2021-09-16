Topia Launches New Solutions to Empower Organizations of All Sizes with Seamless Mobility Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the leader in Global Talent Mobility technology, today announced the launch of two new solutions as part of their summer product release that give businesses of all sizes the modern tools required to manage the complex and uncertain landscape of post-COVID talent mobility and business travel.

The new Topia Select offering for small to mid-size mobility programs and new automated pre-travel approval workflows deliver the off-the-shelf simplicity, speed and compliance companies need to reduce risk and handle whatever the future of talent mobility holds.

"In today's extremely dynamic environment, speed and agility are essential, and we believe every business deserves access to technology that makes it easy to hire, deploy and manage talent everywhere," said Topia CEO Shawn Farshchi. "That's why we're working overtime to anticipate our customers' needs and deliver timely solutions to help them stay ahead of what's next and remain compliant."

Topia Select: Modern Mobility Management for Smaller Mobility Programs

Topia Select is the first-of-its-kind solution that brings together the essential mobility tools from Topia's comprehensive mobility management suite into a single solution that's easy to buy, deploy and scale for small to mid-size mobility programs. Offering "mobility in a box," Topia Select leverages the company's decades of experience, innovation and industry best practices to make modern mobility management accessible to SMBs and larger organizations with smaller mobility programs.

Unlike other scaled-down solutions that force companies to re-implement with a larger platform as their needs grow, Topia Select is scalable to grow seamlessly with businesses. It's flexible to accommodate any program across all types of mobility, including remote/hybrid work, short- and long-term assignments, and permanent relocations.

Topia Select comes with built-in data integration from AIRINC, giving HR and mobility teams access to essential cost of living, housing and other real-time location-based data, allowing them to make confident mobility business decisions around compensation, housing allowances, tax implications, relocation costs and more. This pre-configured data integration makes launching and managing Topia Select easy and delivers faster time to value with minimal investment of time and resources.

"Topia Select offers smaller mobility programs the best in data and technology," said Laura Bayne, Vice President of Technology Solutions with AIRINC. "This pairing of Topia's tools and AIRINC's leading data allows organizations of all sizes the agility to deploy and manage talent in today's competitive landscape."

New Solution to Manage Pre-Travel Compliance

As business travel slowly resumes, Topia's new automated pre-travel compliance solution gives companies a simple, user-friendly workflow and approval process to ensure adherence to travel policy, tax and immigration requirements. The new tool allows for direct integration with leading risk assessment engines and travel booking providers such as CIBT , SAP Concur , BCD Travel , and others through the Topia One vendor-agnostic data platform. It also provides the flexibility for organizations who manage such processes internally.

In addition to these marquee features, Topia's summer product release also introduced:

Jurisdiction Monitoring support for Philadelphia - Organizations with distributed workforces based in and around the Philadelphia area can ensure they are only paying what is owed when dealing with Philadelphia's complicated local tax laws.

- Organizations with distributed workforces based in and around the area can ensure they are only paying what is owed when dealing with complicated local tax laws. Key Links for mobile employees - Organizations can now add important links to external resources, one-off tasks, or other important assets to the employee dashboard in Topia Go under a new "Key Links" section. These can be configured at the company or policy level and make it easier to surface important information right where an employee will see it.

Provider Insights Dashboard - Building off of the vendor management functionality introduced in our Spring release, organizations can now access new dashboards providing important information about vendor utilization, spend, performance, etc.

New improvements to the Move and Person timeline views.

Learn more about Topia Select and the other great features introduced as part of Topia's Summer '21 release in this blog post .

About Topia

Topia is the leader in Global Talent Mobility technology. We empower companies to deploy, manage and engage employees anywhere in the world. The Topia platform enables organizations to deliver mobility as part of a broader talent strategy encompassing all types of employee movement – remote and distributed workforces, business travel, and more traditional relocations and assignments. This drives enhanced employee experiences and competitive advantage by ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time, while staying compliant no matter where they are. The Topia platform automates the entire global talent mobility process, including scenario-based planning, expat payroll, tax and immigration compliance, reporting and more. Topia powers global talent mobility programs for world-renowned brands such as Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Equinor and AXA. Topia has raised over $100M from NewView Capital (formerly New Enterprise Associates), Notion Capital and others, and is a global company with offices throughout the Americas and EMEA.

