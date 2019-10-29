Topia Launches Topia Go Mobile App, Enabling Employees on the Move to Manage Their Relocation and Assignment Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the leading provider of Global Mobility Management (GMM) software, today announced the release of the Topia Go mobile app. The new app delivers a consumer-grade experience that enables employees to manage their relocations and assignments while on the move, whenever and wherever they are.

The Topia Go mobile app is uniquely optimized for smartphones -- streamlining the mobility process and providing a clearer view of what life will be like in a new location with key capabilities for employees who are on assignment or relocating.

"At its core, Topia's comprehensive platform provides Fortune 1000 companies and their employees with insight into the end to end relocation process," said Jim Lundy, founder and CEO of Aragon Research. "With this new mobile app functionality, employees now have access to key capabilities like City Guides and the Neighborhood Scanner at their fingertips, no matter where they are in the world - an important differentiator in today's increasingly mobile world."

The Topia Go mobile app helps alleviate employee stress, and the time and effort required to manage relocation efforts with key features including:

Mobile access to City Guides, which provide curated content for a personal view of the employee's new city.

A new Neighborhood Scanner feature that allows employees to determine the optimal place to live across metrics like rent costs and distance to the new office based on their current location.

An expense upload function that allows employees to take photos from within the app or choose an existing photo, with the ability to make edits to expenses and track expense status in the app.

The ability for HR managers to send synced tasks from Topia Manage to employees, reducing phone calls and email volume associated with assignments or relocations.

to employees, reducing phone calls and email volume associated with assignments or relocations. A push notification function to ensure employees don't miss time-sensitive tasks.

A demonstration mode that shows how City Guides and Neighborhood Search work, using San Francisco as an example to display functionality.

"Our goal is to simplify mobility for companies and their employees," said Sten Tamkivi, Topia's Chief Product Officer. "Employees today do much of their move-related research and tasks on a desktop because it's easier for more complex activities. Yet some functions lend themselves especially well to mobile devices — particularly real-time location-based research on residence options and filing expenses on the go. Our commitment to providing users with the right tools on the right platform will continue to reduce relocation-related friction and enhance the overall experience for our customers."

The new Topia Go mobile app is available for download today in the Apple App Store for Topia Go customers. The app includes the City Guides, Neighborhood Scanner and demonstration mode features. For users that want to test drive the app, they can download it free of charge and access the San Francisco city guide and Neighborhood search limited features. The Android version of the mobile app will be available at the end of 2019 with additional functionality for expense upload, synced tasks and push notification for customers who use both Topia Go and Topia Manage.

Topia's cloud-based platform provides a comprehensive and configurable global mobility management suite that delivers delightful employee experiences through modern interactive tools. Topia integrates with leading HRIS platforms, payroll providers, and immigration solutions to turn mobility into a strategic advantage for some of the world's most recognizable businesses.

Related Resources:

Link to download from the Apple app store: https://apps.apple.com/ee/app/topia-go/id1483608946

Topia Blog on the new Topia Go mobile app: www.topia.com/blog/announcing-the-topia-go-mobile-app

About Topia

Topia, the industry's leading provider of Global Mobility Management software, empowers enterprises to mobilize global talent and deliver unparalleled employee experiences while allowing organizations to continuously adapt to meet the business needs of tomorrow. With Topia, HR teams can now experience the automation of the entire mobility process, from scenario-based planning and compliance risk management to expat payroll, reporting and more. Topia's data-rich, interactive employee application delivers a consumer-grade experience by centralizing relocation-based tasks and data while providing interactive tools to help take the stress out of moving. Topia powers global mobility programs for many of the world's most trusted brands, including Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Société Générale, Equinor, AXA and more. Founded in 2010, Topia has raised over $100M from New Enterprise Associates (now NewView Capital) and Notion Capital and operates headquarters in San Francisco and London, with offices throughout the Americas and EMEA. For more information, go to www.topia.com and follow Topia on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

