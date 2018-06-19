Topia Named Finalist for 2018 Red Herring Top 100 North America Award

Topia's technology has defined an entirely new category of software to enable and manage global mobility. Traditional mobility solutions have focused almost exclusively on logistics – moving employees' belongings from point A to point B. Topia's technology, selected as a finalist in the Software category, addresses all of these challenges with a solution that puts people first, making mobility management simple, effective and efficient for HR, and ensuring an outstanding employee experience.

The Red Herring editorial team selected the most innovative companies from a pool of hundreds from across North America. The nominees are evaluated on 20 main quantitative and qualitative criterion, which include disruptive impact, market footprint, proof of concept, financial performance, technology innovation, social value, quality of management, execution of strategy, and integration into their respective industries.

"This year was rewarding, beyond all expectations," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "There are many great companies generating really innovative and disruptive products in North America. We had a very difficult time narrowing the pool and selecting the finalists. Topia shows great promise and therefore deserves to be among the finalists. Now we're faced with the difficult task of selecting the Top 100 winners of Red Herring North America. We know that the 2018 crop will grow into some amazing companies that are sure to make an impact."

Finalists for the 2018 edition of the Red Herring 100 North America award are selected based upon their technological innovation, management strength, market size, investor record, customer acquisition, and financial health. During the months leading up to the announcement, Red Herring reviewed over 1200 companies in the telecommunications, security, cloud, software, hardware, biotech, mobile and other industries that completed their submissions to qualify for the award.

The finalists are invited to present their winning strategies at the Red Herring North America Forum in Marina Del Rey, June 18-20, 2018. Brynne Kennedy, CEO and Founder of Topia, will be presenting on behalf of Topia at the event on June 20, 2018. The Top 100 winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony on the evening of June 20 at the event.

About Topia

Topia (formerly MOVE Guides and Polaris Global Mobility), the global mobility management company, reduces barriers between people and places to enable employees to work from anywhere through its integrated suite of mobility solutions and services. Over 100 global companies rely on Topia's technology and service platform for relocation and expatriate management, tax and payroll, and immigration data across more than 100 countries with maximum operational efficiency, employee satisfaction and engagement, and assured compliance. Topia's philanthropic initiative, Mobility4All, provides a portion of revenue and employee time to assist individuals fleeing poverty and conflict by moving to new locations.

Founded in 2012, Topia has raised over $90M from New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital and operates headquarters in San Francisco and London, with 17 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information, go to www.topia.com and follow Topia on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kasey Thomas

SSPR

925-285-6449

kthomas@sspr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topia-named-finalist-for-2018-red-herring-top-100-north-america-award-300667832.html

SOURCE Topia

Related Links

http://www.topia.com

