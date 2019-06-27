Topia Named "Hot Vendor" in Global Mobility Management by Aragon Research

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The industry-leading Global Mobility Management (GMM) company Topia announced today that it has been named a "Hot Vendor in Global Mobility Management, 2019" 1 by Aragon Research, Inc. In this report, Aragon Research recognizes key GMM vendors that offer cutting-edge technology to manage the complete set of processes and data required to identify, justify, and manage the movement of new or existing employees.

According to its "Hot Vendors in Global Mobility Management, 2019" report, Aragon Research says mobile employees are a growing part of enterprises and the future of work, and companies need to evaluate the right technologies to streamline the employee relocation process. Enterprises that leverage GMM solutions will be able to strategically manage their global workforce and move critical personnel into markets quickly, thus giving them a competitive advantage.

"Aragon Research recognized Topia as a hot vendor because of its comprehensive platform that provides mobile workers with visibility into every step of the relocation process," said Jim Lundy, founder and CEO of Aragon Research. "Enterprises that don't start to automate this critical part of talent management will face challenges that constrain their ability to provide a scalable solution with internal resources and processes."

Topia is recognized for its cloud-based GMM platform that delivers the most comprehensive capabilities to enable enterprises to create a "frictionless" mobility program that tears down barriers, drives business growth, supports talent acquisition and retention, and fosters diversity and inclusion. With centralized task management, automated workflows, built in mobility calculations, data analytics and accurate cost estimates and reporting, Topia enables more confident decision-making with greater efficiency and compliance.

"We're honored to be recognized as a 2019 Hot Vendor in Global Mobility Management," said Topia CEO Shawn Farshchi. "In today's increasingly global economy, Topia's ability to support all aspects of global mobility management, including planning, relocation and payroll with a single dashboard is imperative to the future of work."

Topia, the industry's leading provider of Global Mobility Management software, empowers market-leading enterprises to mobilize global talent and deliver unparalleled employee experiences while allowing organizations to continuously adapt to meet the business needs of tomorrow. With Topia, HR teams can now experience automation of the entire mobility process, from scenario-based planning and compliance risk management to expat payroll, reporting and more. Topia's data-rich, interactive employee application delivers a consumer-grade experience by centralizing relocation-based tasks and data while providing interactive tools to help take the stress out of moving. Topia powers global mobility programs for many of the world's most trusted brands including Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Société Générale, Equinor, AXA and more. Founded in 2010, Topia has raised over $100M from New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital and operates headquarters in San Francisco and London with offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information, go to www.topia.com and follow Topia on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

1 Aragon Research. "Hot Vendors in Global Mobility Management, 2019" by Jim Lundy and Samra Anees, June 2019.

Required Disclaimer: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

