Topia Names Terry Schmid as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mobility Management (GMM) company Topia announced today that experienced tech sector executive Terry Schmid has joined Topia as CFO. Schmid has a 20-plus year track record of successfully building and managing public and private technology finance organizations. In his new role at Topia, Schmid will lead Topia's global finance and accounting team.

Schmid is the latest addition to a newly strengthened C-suite; his appointment follows the recent addition of veteran IT security expert Randy Barr as CISO and experienced human capital management leader Shawn Farshchi as CEO. In past leadership roles, Schmid has raised hundreds of millions in capital, successfully taken companies public and engineered high-profile exits.

"Topia has strong marketplace momentum and unlimited growth potential as enterprises look for ways to simplify global mobility management," said Topia CEO Shawn Farshchi. "Terry has the experience, skills and strategic vision to lead our global financial operations as we move into our next phase of growth. I am pleased to welcome an executive of his caliber to the team, and I look forward to working with him as we take Topia to the next level."

"I'm excited about Topia's future because I have a firsthand understanding of the challenges of mobility management, both from the perspective of a manager and as an employee," Schmid said. "Topia solves real-world problems for companies with a global workforce. Our technology alleviates pain on the employee side by easing transitions as people move with their families to new workplaces, and Topia saves time and money on the people management side with a platform that eliminates the friction from talent mobility management."

Having served as CFO at leading Silicon Valley companies such as Apptus, Imperva and Coremetrics, Schmid has extensive experience innovating business models, scaling operations and building global teams. At Apptus, Schmid managed IPO readiness and restructured and upgraded the company's finance and accounting organization. He led a highly successful IPO at Imperva, raising approximately $100 million. At Coremetrics, he worked with the CEO to negotiate an acquisition by IBM and led the post-merger integration.

Topia's cloud-based GMM platform provides a 360-degree view of customers' mobile talent, simplifying global talent management by bridging mobility and HR systems. With Topia solutions, fast-growing companies can improve efficiency, reduce costs, eliminate compliance risks and transform the employee experience. Topia powers global mobility programs for many of the world's most trusted brands, including Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Société Générale, Equinor, AXA and others. Find out more at www.topia.com .

About Topia

Topia, the industry's leading provider of Global Mobility Management software, empowers market-leading enterprises to mobilize global talent and deliver unparalleled employee experiences while allowing organizations to continuously adapt to meet the business needs of tomorrow. With Topia, HR teams can now experience automation of the entire mobility process, from scenario-based planning and compliance risk management to expat payroll, reporting and more. Topia's data-rich, interactive employee application delivers a consumer-grade experience by centralizing relocation-based tasks and data while providing interactive tools to help take the stress out of moving. Topia powers global mobility programs for many of the world's most trusted brands including Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Société Générale, Equinor, AXA and more. Founded in 2010, Topia has raised over $100M from New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital and operates headquarters in San Francisco and London with offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information, go to www.topia.com and follow Topia on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

