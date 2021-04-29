Topia Selected by Groupe SEB to Help Take Global Talent Mobility to the Next Level

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the leader in Global Talent Mobility, announced it has been selected by Groupe SEB, a large a large French industrial group that produces small appliances and the world's largest manufacturer of cookware, to support its global talent mobility program. Groupe SEB will be leveraging the Topia One platform with Topia Plan, Manage, and Go.

With a portfolio of 30 brands including Krups, Tefal, and Rowenta and a presence in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB caters to a wide range of consumers, from professionals to everyday home use. Mobility is a core tenant of Groupe SEB's talent philosophy and is expecting to sharply increase the number of employees deployed around the world to meet the needs of their global customers. Groupe SEB was looking for a solution that would provide the tools and data to streamline their mobility program, significantly improve the employee experience, and better support global HR talent strategy.

"Mobility is a priority for us," said Raphaël Marcy, Group VP HR Management and Organisation Development at Groupe SEB. "We know that supporting diverse skill sets and perspectives is a key competitive advantage. That's why it was important to have the right tools to enable talent mobility with greater efficiency, focus on outcomes, and provide a best-in-class experience for employees. Topia gives us that and we are excited to be partnering with them."

Groupe SEB selected the Topia One platform because of the modern, intuitive user experience and powerful, out of the box integrations with key vendors, including leading HCM and COLA (Cost of Living Allowances) providers. The process automation delivered by the Topia product suite will provide Groupe SEB with the right tools to support an increasing number of mobile employees with an enhanced level of care. Lastly, enhanced data reporting available thanks to Topia One will enable Groupe SEB to understand the impact of mobility on talent outcomes and broader business strategy.

Shawn Farshchi, Topia CEO, commented, "We are excited to add Groupe SEB to our growing customer list of European headquartered multinational organizations. Regardless of how companies leverage distributed workforces, talent mobility is increasingly central to global talent strategy both in ensuring you have the right people for the job and that businesses can quickly meet the needs of the global marketplace. By partnering with Topia, Groupe SEB is moving forward to embrace a more agile and mobile workforce."

About Topia

Topia is the leader in Global Talent Mobility. We empower companies to deploy, manage and engage employees anywhere in the world. The Topia platform enables organizations to deliver mobility as part of a broader talent strategy encompassing all types of employee movement – remote and distributed workforces, business travel, and more traditional relocations and assignments. This drives enhanced employee experiences and competitive advantage by ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time, while staying compliant no matter where they are. The Topia platform automates the entire global talent mobility process, including scenario-based planning, expat payroll, tax and immigration compliance, reporting and more. Topia powers global talent mobility programs for world-renowned brands such as Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Equinor and AXA. Topia has raised over $100M from NewView Capital (formerly New Enterprise Associates), Notion Capital and others, and is a global company with offices throughout the Americas and EMEA. For more information, visit www.topia.com and follow Topia on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn

About Groupe SEB

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 30 top brands including Tefal, SEB, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €6.9 billion in 2020 and has more than 34,000 employees worldwide.

