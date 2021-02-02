Topia Unveils Innovations to Help Companies Maintain Agility, Prioritize Employee Experience in Fast-Changing Business Climate

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the leader in Global Talent Mobility, today announced a series of new innovations across its comprehensive global talent mobility platform that address the real-time needs of companies in managing remote and distributed workforces. The new capabilities in its Compass and Plan solutions not only help organizations streamline workforce planning and save money, but also provide efficient, transparent tools that help them maintain agility and deliver a better employee experience in a fast-changing environment.

"So many companies are struggling to manage the realities of a distributed workforce. Traditional approaches can be extremely complex and costly, and most solutions are a 'black box'—users have no idea what's going on under the hood and whether they should trust the output," said Topia CEO Shawn Farshchi. "Without the right tools, organizations will face additional headaches as remote work becomes a mainstay and business travel returns later this year. That's why we're tackling this problem head-on by offering simple, transparent tools that streamline distributed workforce management at a time when companies need it most."

New Topia Compass Capabilities Save Time & Money in Managing New World of Work

With remote work making mobile workforces the norm rather than the exception, and business travel resumption on the horizon, Topia Compass now offers two new real-time solutions that reduce unnecessary costs while maintaining tax and legal compliance:

City-specific location monitoring allows companies to lower their municipal tax burden while employees are working remotely. By logging employees' actual working locations, Topia customers have already saved millions of dollars in unnecessary tax payments with documented, defensible data to demonstrate compliance and avoid audits.

allows companies to lower their municipal tax burden while employees are working remotely. By logging employees' actual working locations, Topia customers have already saved millions of dollars in unnecessary tax payments with documented, defensible data to demonstrate compliance and avoid audits. Pre-Travel Assessment module that automatically detects and alerts any travel that may require immigration, social security or posted worker documentation. It then integrates directly with immigration/tax logic to assess employee travel and other services to complete necessary compliance tasks. This capability saves time, streamlines the pre-travel workflow, and reduces compliance risk. The new module allows organizations to access a complete view of pending, active and completed travel. This capability is especially critical in Europe , now that Brexit is complete and governments are less likely to forgive infractions.

New Topia Plan Tools Support Agility & Employee Experience

The fast-changing business environment also requires companies to make agile business decisions with clear insight into potential outcomes. But most traditional methods of workforce planning are days-long, cumbersome processes completed by outside consultants with proprietary methods that cost a lot and keep companies in the dark. The outputs are then difficult to digest by non-mobility stakeholders. Organizations have neither the time nor budget for this as they prioritize economic recovery in the wake of COVID-19. The new solutions added to Topia Plan to support these organizations include:

Rapid Cost Simulation module democratizes workforce planning and saves money by putting the power to make rapid decisions in the hands of business users. In just a few simple steps, managers can run scenarios to see the impact of deploying talent on a permanent or temporary basis and simulate various options. Topia's scalable solution gives business users instant access to the answers they need, shortens the process from days to just minutes and saves potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in third-party outsourcing costs.

module democratizes workforce planning and saves money by putting the power to make rapid decisions in the hands of business users. In just a few simple steps, managers can run scenarios to see the impact of deploying talent on a permanent or temporary basis and simulate various options. Topia's scalable solution gives business users instant access to the answers they need, shortens the process from days to just minutes and saves potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in third-party outsourcing costs. Compensation Worksheets Tool reimagines the compensation planning and communication process with a first-of-its-kind solution that enables HR to calculate, update and communicate compensation clearly in a dynamic, app-based experience. The interactive tool eliminates spreadsheet tab overload and gives employees and managers intuitive and easy-to-digest visuals that bring clarity and transparency to mobility compensation, simplifying the employee experience.

"Now more than ever, organizations need simple solutions and clear answers in order to navigate these uncharted waters," Farshchi said. "No matter what comes next, you can count on Topia to be there with smart workforce management tools that empower companies to keep pace, maintain compliance, and reduce costs."

To learn more about the new features Topia Global Talent Mobility platform, visit www.topia.com .

About Topia

Topia is the leader in Global Talent Mobility. We empower companies to deploy, manage and engage employees anywhere in the world. The Topia platform enables organizations to deliver mobility as part of a broader talent strategy encompassing all types of employee movement – remote and distributed workforces, business travel, and more traditional relocations and assignments. This drives enhanced employee experiences and competitive advantage by ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time, while staying compliant no matter where they are. The Topia platform automates the entire global talent mobility process, including scenario-based planning, expat payroll, tax and immigration compliance, reporting and more. Topia powers global talent mobility programs for world-renowned brands such as Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Equinor and AXA. Topia has raised over $100M from NewView Capital (formerly New Enterprise Associates), Notion Capital and others, and is a global company with offices throughout the Americas and EMEA. For more information, visit www.topia.com and follow Topia on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

