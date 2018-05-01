Topia's New HR Experience on Topia Move Provides Actionable Global Mobility Data

With the new HR experience on Topia Move, users can see at-a-glance the real-time status on in-progress moves, complete priority tasks and access common functions all from the home page for a simpler, faster user experience. The re-design makes virtually every GMM function and report accessible with one or two clicks to help HR and mobility managers complete move-related tasks quickly and get back to value-driven activities.

"Our Number One priority is to be responsive to our customers' needs for a sophisticated, efficient GMM solution that gives them the visibility, insight and confidence to make smarter mobility-related decisions faster," said Brynne Kennedy, Topia founder and CEO. "This new experience does exactly that, using industry best practices to surface priority tasks and data, as well as provide a sleek user experience on-par with the best human capital management tools that HR and mobility managers expect in a modern cloud platform."

The HR experience on Topia Move now offers:

Mobility data at-a-glance. A new homepage surfaces data on in-progress moves, giving users a snapshot of current move status. A graphical interface makes it easy to gain a complete overview of the mobility program in real time and quickly see how moves are progressing.

A new homepage surfaces data on in-progress moves, giving users a snapshot of current move status. A graphical interface makes it easy to gain a complete overview of the mobility program in real time and quickly see how moves are progressing. Mobility tasks up front. The new To Do list shows the most important tasks that require immediate attention, enabling HR and mobility managers to take action to prevent mobility tasks from falling through the cracks.

The new To Do list shows the most important tasks that require immediate attention, enabling HR and mobility managers to take action to prevent mobility tasks from falling through the cracks. Simple, intuitive navigation. Users can drill down into specific data by clicking on any of the relevant tiles to access detailed reports on assignments, initiations, open incidents, exceptions and more, which can easily be filtered, sorted and organized for maximum insight. Platform navigation is universally accessible with familiar top-level buttons that allow access to every function and report in fewer than three clicks.

Global actions at your fingertips. Users can now conduct a move-related search and create a new move from every page in the dashboard for greater speed and ease of use.

Fragomen Integration Streamlines Immigration Process

The updated platform also includes an integration with Fragomen's global immigration solutions, which helps provide a unified view of essential immigration data within the Topia platform. This solution dramatically streamlines the immigration process by facilitating booking via the immigration service provider, and enabling secure, real-time information exchange, with automated updates directly in Topia Move's HR experience.

Within a seamless experience, teams can create immigration cases from within Topia at the time of booking, receive automatic updates on the cases' progression to different workflow milestones, and import visa and residency information from Fragomen as soon as case workers update them.

"Enabling these types of integrations is a key technology priority for Fragomen," said Scott Angelo, Chief Information Officer at Fragomen. "Ultimately, we believe integrated solutions can lead to more efficiency and a higher level of data integrity."

"The integration of our immigration solutions through Topia's new HR experience on Topia Move goes a long way towards streamlining the mobility experience for their customers," said Robert Horsley, Fragomen's Executive Director and a Worldwide ERC Chairman. "Integration provides highly sought-after clarity and transparency for both employees and HR, making it easier for companies to strategically leverage mobility and place talent anywhere in the world."

The new HR experience on Topia Move is desktop and mobile compatible with full functionality, allowing HR and mobility managers to also work everywhere.

To learn more or get started with the Topia HR experience on Topia Move with Fragomen integration, visit www.topia.com or partner with a Topia customer success manager.

