Topia's New Platform Release Unveils Topia Manage and Topia Go Solution Integration, Upgrades Its City Guides Content and Proprietary Tax Engine

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mobility Management (GMM) company Topia today announced major updates across its award-winning suite of HR and employee-facing solutions. The release includes integration between Topia Manage and Topia Go. With the new integration option, HR teams can use Topia Manage to share tasks with an employee at any step in the mobility process, and employees can respond using Topia Go. By integrating Topia Manage with Topia Go, Topia is building a stronger two-way dialogue between HR and the employee.

In addition, Topia Go's intuitive City Guides content, which helps employees reach a comfort level with their new location and settle in quickly, now covers more than 200 cities and has a robust neighborhood-level search function for 19 global destination cities. The new release puts greater visibility and control into the hands of relocating employees. The upgraded City Guides are available to all Topia customers, free of charge.

Finally, the proprietary tax engine in Topia Plan and Topia Pay has been updated with the addition of two supported countries, Guatemala and Paraguay, as well as enhancements to core tax engine calculations for seamless and accurate reporting. Topia Plan and Topia Pay automate payroll and compensation reporting, allowing users to engage in complex scenario planning across destinations and policies.

"Leading organizations like Dell, Schneider Electric, Equinor, AXA and others increasingly understand the central role global mobility plays in executing a successful talent strategy," said Sten Tamkivi, Chief Product Officer. "By integrating our modern mobility tools that companies and employees rely on and expanding our own solution set to extend flexibility, Topia helps organizations achieve success by delivering solutions that provide a seamless, reliable and intuitive experience for both HR teams and employees, regardless of location."

Companies with global mobile workforces use Topia Manage to automate workflows, manage policies, generate documents and create reports. With Topia Go, employees can take control of their own relocation experience with data-driven mobile and online tools, including the popular City Guides that give ground-level insights into destination cities. This new release better integrates Topia Manage and Topia Go to capture data and monitor tasks such as document signings to improve engagement.

Topia's cloud-based, unified GMM suite provides the most comprehensive solution to help companies create a "frictionless" mobility program that tears down barriers, drives business growth, supports talent acquisition and retention, and fosters diversity and inclusion. With centralized task management, automated workflows, built in mobility calculations, data analytics and accurate cost estimates and reporting, Topia enables more confident decision-making with greater efficiency and compliance.

To find out more, please visit www.topia.com

Related Resources:

"Spring Release 2019" Blog by Sten Tamkivi: https://www.topia.com/blog/a-simple-way-to-generate-returns-on-your-mobility-program-focus-on-employees

San Francisco City Guide: https://go-demo.topia.com/guide

San Francisco Bay Area Neighborhood Search: https://go-demo.topia.com/neighborhoods/score

About Topia

Topia, the industry's leading provider of Global Mobility Management software, empowers market-leading enterprises to mobilize global talent and deliver unparalleled employee experiences while allowing organizations to continuously adapt to meet the business needs of tomorrow. With Topia, HR teams can now experience automation of the entire mobility process, from scenario-based planning and compliance risk management to expat payroll, reporting and more. Topia's data-rich, interactive employee application delivers a consumer-grade experience by centralizing relocation-based tasks and data while providing interactive tools to help take the stress out of moving. Topia powers global mobility programs for many of the world's most trusted brands including Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Société Générale, Equinor, AXA and more. Founded in 2010, Topia has raised over $100M from New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital and operates headquarters in San Francisco and London with offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information, go to www.topia.com and follow Topia on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kasey Thomas

SSPR

kthomas@sspr.com

925-285-6449

SOURCE Topia

Related Links

http://www.topia.com

