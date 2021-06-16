Topia's Technology Recognized by Relocate Awards and FEM America EMMAs as Positive Momentum Continues Into the Summer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the leader in Global Talent Mobility technology, today announced that its leading Global Talent Mobility Platform, Topia One, and suite of products, Topia Plan, Manage, Pay, Go, and Compass, was recognized last week by two different award programs in Europe and North America. At the FEM Americas EMMAs ceremony on June 10th, Topia received the award for Most Innovative Use of Technology in Global Mobility. At the June 11th Relocate Awards , Topia was named the overall winner in the Excellence in Technology category.

"Winning these awards is a huge validation of the innovative solutions we've brought to market since the introduction of the Topia One platform and our next-generation product suite in June of last year," remarked Steve Black, Topia's Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer. "Since the pandemic began, we've focussed heavily on introducing features that help our customers adapt to a more flexible and agile global talent landscape and keep compliance at the forefront."

2021 is shaping up to be another standout year for Topia. On the product front, Topia has introduced new functionality for organizations to operate in a post-pandemic new normal, including:

City-specific location monitoring allowing companies to optimize municipal tax burdens while employees are working remotely;

allowing companies to optimize municipal tax burdens while employees are working remotely; Pre-Travel Assessments that automatically detect and alert any travel that may require immigration, social security, or posted worker documentation and automate downstream service initiation;

that automatically detect and alert any travel that may require immigration, social security, or posted worker documentation and automate downstream service initiation; Rapid Cost Simulations , putting the power to make rapid decisions in the hands of business users in an easy-to-use, instant tool;

, putting the power to make rapid decisions in the hands of business users in an easy-to-use, instant tool; Industry-standard-setting Compensation Worksheets that reimagine the compensation planning and communication process;

that reimagine the compensation planning and communication process; Side-by-Side Mobility Simulations , making it fast and easy to create and compare up to three potential mobility scenarios simultaneously to determine the best way to deploy staff or fill a specific role;

, making it fast and easy to create and compare up to three potential mobility scenarios simultaneously to determine the best way to deploy staff or fill a specific role; Updated self-service Vendor Management portal providing companies with a comprehensive view of their service providers and the ability to change which vendors serve different policies or populations in a single mouse click; and

portal providing companies with a comprehensive view of their service providers and the ability to change which vendors serve different policies or populations in a single mouse click; and Schengen travel compliance , giving companies and employees the option for automatic tracking at the country level or manually reporting Schengen area travel for both personal and business in order to comply with the 90/180-day rule.

Leading product innovation has fueled continued growth in Topia's customer base, with new and existing customers across Europe and North America adopting solutions spanning the entire Topia product suite of Topia Plan, Manage, Pay, Go, and Compass.

Further signaling Topia's position as the leader in Global Talent Mobility technology is the addition of new partnerships announced earlier this year with other industry leaders including Cartus , AIRINC , and CIBT .

"Global Talent Mobility will take on new shapes and forms as businesses adapt to new ways of working in a post-pandemic world," noted Shawn Farshchi, Topia CEO. "Knowledge driven, innovative technology will be critical to organizational success and Topia is leading the way in powering the solutions organizations need to deliver modern talent mobility while staying compliant."

About Topia

Topia is the leader in Global Talent Mobility. We empower companies to deploy, manage and engage employees anywhere in the world. The Topia platform enables organizations to deliver mobility as part of a broader talent strategy encompassing all types of employee movement – remote and distributed workforces, business travel, and more traditional relocations and assignments. This drives enhanced employee experiences and competitive advantage by ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time, while staying compliant no matter where they are. The Topia platform automates the entire global talent mobility process, including scenario-based planning, expat payroll, tax and immigration compliance, reporting and more. Topia powers global talent mobility programs for world-renowned brands such as Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Equinor and AXA. Topia has raised over $100M from NewView Capital (formerly New Enterprise Associates), Notion Capital and others, and is a global company with offices throughout the Americas and EMEA.

