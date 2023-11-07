Topic Competence Examinations Drive Europe's E-Learning Sector to Unprecedented Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Nov, 2023, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe E-Learning Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The Europe e-learning market is on a robust growth trajectory, with expectations to reach $91.08 billion by 2028, showing a remarkable CAGR of 13.6% from 2022. Several key factors are contributing to this significant growth, making Europe a hub for e-learning adoption and innovation.

Key Highlights:

  1. High Smartphone Penetration: Europe's high smartphone penetration and rapid urbanization are enabling people to access learning materials and educational content easily. This accessibility is expanding the potential customer base for e-learning vendors.
  2. Topic Competence Examinations and Certificates: The availability of topic competence examinations and certificates is driving the e-learning business in Europe. Learners can assess their competency levels, revisit weak areas, and earn certifications, enhancing their future employment prospects.
  3. Interest in Paid E-Learning Subscriptions: European consumers, including government and corporate segments, are keen on adopting paid e-learning subscriptions. They actively engage in training and testing to boost employee productivity, creating revenue opportunities for e-learning vendors.
  4. Value-Oriented Education Market: Europe values education and seeks ways to optimize budgets without compromising quality. Consumers explore both traditional and online platforms, driving demand for e-learning courses, even in Central and Eastern Europe.
  5. Challenges in Development Costs: The European e-learning industry faces challenges due to high development costs associated with e-learning courses. The cost varies based on instructional design methodology and target learner groups, limiting market growth.

As Europe continues to embrace e-learning and adapt to changing educational landscapes, the e-learning market in the region is poised for significant expansion.

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

  • Delivery Mode (Revenue)
  • Packaged Content
  • Learning Management System (LMS)
  • Others
  • Learning Mode (Revenue)
  • Self-paced
  • Instructor-led
  • Function (Revenue)
  • Training
  • Testing
  • End-User (Revenue)
  • Corporate
  • Higher Education
  • K-12
  • Government
  • Vocational

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of Europe E-Learning Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

APPENDIX

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations
  • About the Analyst

LIST OF VENDORS

Key Vendors

  • Oracle
  • Adobe
  • British Council
  • Aptara
  • Pearson
  • Skillsoft
  • Anthology
  • Coursera
  • Cisco
  • BYJU'S

Other Prominent Vendors

  • GP Strategies
  • McGraw Hill
  • D2L
  • Cengage Learning
  • NIIT
  • Learnetic
  • IXL Learning
  • Udemy
  • edX
  • Docebo
  • Litmos
  • LeQuest
  • FutureLearn
  • iHASCO
  • LinkedIn

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqiak7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Reconnaissance and Surveillance Segment Leads the Way, Boeing, Bombardier, and Embraer Innovate for Market Domination

Reconnaissance and Surveillance Segment Leads the Way, Boeing, Bombardier, and Embraer Innovate for Market Domination

The "Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Aircraft and Drones Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application,...
Global Professional Audio-Visual (Pro AV) Market Set to Reach $79.2 Billion by 2028

Global Professional Audio-Visual (Pro AV) Market Set to Reach $79.2 Billion by 2028

The "Global Pro AV Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global professional...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.