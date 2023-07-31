Topical Corticosteroids Market size to grow by USD 1,089.66 million from 2022 to 2027|Advancements in drug delivery systems to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The topical corticosteroids market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,089.66 million, according to Technavio. Asia is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region that is growing in the topical corticosteroid market is North America. The region's growth is primarily propelled by factors like the high occurrence of skin disorders, a rising geriatric population, and increased awareness and diagnosis of skin conditions. The US stands as the largest market for topical corticosteroids, attributed to factors such as high healthcare expenses, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and a growing prevalence of skin diseases. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historical period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Topical Corticosteroids Market

Vendor Landscape

The topical corticosteroids market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers & Challenges

Advancement in drug delivery systems is a key factor driving market growth. Several limitations associated with topical corticosteroids have effectively been addressed by recent advancements in drug delivery systems. These improvements focus on enhancing the absorption and bioavailability of the medications while reducing their systemic exposure. Several promising drug delivery systems, such as microemulsions, solid lipid nanoparticles, and dendrimers, hold the potential to augment the effectiveness of topical corticosteroids. Hence, the development of automation and robotics in slaughter equipment is expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

The availability of alternative treatments is a significant challenge restricting market growth during the forecast period. Some patients choose non-steroidal treatments to treat their skin disorders because of concerns about possible side effects or for other reasons. A key alternative treatment available on the market is the use of topical calcineurin inhibitors. These drugs are effective in treating eczema and various other inflammatory skin conditions. Hence, alternative treatments are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The growing adoption of generic drugs is a major trend in the market. The rising global prevalence of skin diseases and disorders is driving the increased utilization of generics in the topical corticosteroid market. Furthermore, these drugs are preferred for their cost-effectiveness, making them a popular choice among consumers. The market's competitiveness, with the entry of various companies like Galderma and AstraZeneca Plc, further contributes to the availability of generic options at competitive prices, benefiting consumers with lower drug costs. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

Company Profiles

The topical corticosteroids market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., LEO Pharma AS, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc..

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by end-user (hospitals, dermatology clinics, pharmacies, and others), type (prescription and OTC), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW))

The market share growth by the hospitals segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hospitals commonly use topical corticosteroids to treat a range of skin conditions like dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. Within hospitals, specialized dermatology departments or skin clinics attend to patients with these conditions. The other factors contributing to their extensive use include the availability of diverse product options, growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the advantages of topical corticosteroids, and the ongoing development of new formulations. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Topical Corticosteroids Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,089.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 31% Key countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., LEO Pharma AS, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

