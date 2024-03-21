Topical Corticosteroids Market to Grow by USD 1.08 billion between 2022 to 2027, globally at 4% CAGR - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The topical corticosteroids market is set to witness substantial growth over the coming years, according to a comprehensive report by [Research Firm/Company Name]. The report projects a significant increase of USD 1,089.66 million between 2022 and 2027, with a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4%. The growth trajectory of the topical corticosteroids market is attributed to several key factors, including advancements in drug delivery systems, the rising prevalence of skin disorders, and the increasing aging population. However, challenges such as the availability of alternative treatments may pose constraints to market expansion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Topical Corticosteroids Market 2023-2027

To understand more about this market- Request a Free sample report

Advancements in Drug Delivery Systems Drive Market Growth

Recent advancements in drug delivery systems have revolutionized the effectiveness of topical corticosteroids in treating various skin conditions. Technologies such as nanoparticle-based formulations, microemulsions, and solid lipid nanoparticles have enhanced drug absorption and bioavailability while minimizing systemic exposure. These innovations not only improve therapeutic efficacy but also enhance patient compliance through reduced frequency of application.

Growing Adoption of Generic Drugs

The market is witnessing a growing trend towards the adoption of generic topical corticosteroids, driven by increasing demand and cost-effectiveness. Generic drugs offer a more accessible and affordable treatment option for patients, particularly in regions with limited healthcare resources and low-income populations. The competition among drug manufacturers and the expiration of patents on branded drugs further contribute to the proliferation of generic alternatives.

To understand more about this market- Request a Free sample report

Challenges and Alternatives

Despite the promising growth outlook, the availability of alternative treatments presents a significant challenge to market expansion. Patients may opt for nonsteroidal treatments due to concerns about side effects, leading to competition from medications such as topical calcineurin inhibitors. Additionally, substitutes like topical retinoids, coal tar, and phototherapy pose further challenges to market penetration.

Regional Insights and Market Segmentation

Geographically, Asia is expected to contribute significantly to market growth, with North America also emerging as a key revenue-generating region. The market segmentation includes end-users such as hospitals, dermatology clinics, and pharmacies, along with prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) types. Key regions of focus include North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world.

To understand more about this market- Request a Free sample report

Key Players and Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the topical corticosteroids market include AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc., and many others. These companies are implementing various strategies such as strategic alliances, partnerships, and product launches to strengthen their market presence and enhance competitiveness.

Analyst Review

In the realm of healthcare, the exploration of novel treatments for chronic diseases among the geriatric population remains paramount. Recent developments in research and development have shed light on the efficacy of topical corticosteroids in addressing a myriad of conditions, ranging from skin disorders like rash, dermatitis, itching, eczema, and psoriasis, to more complex ailments such as cancer, including breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and colon cancer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally, urging the need for innovative therapeutic solutions. In response, pharmaceutical giants like Novartis, GSK, Cipla Inc, Merck, Pfizer Inc, and AstraZeneca have intensified their efforts in advancing topical corticosteroid formulations.

Leading the charge in this arena is Novartis, with its groundbreaking corticosteroid, methylprednisolone, offering promising outcomes in managing various dermatological conditions. Additionally, the advent of dexamethasone has marked a significant milestone, especially in the treatment of asthma and allergic reactions, as recognized by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA).

Furthermore, recent clinical trials have showcased the potential of novel compounds such as Lilly's lebrikizumab and Vamorolone in addressing atopic dermatitis and Becker muscular dystrophy (BMD) respectively. Companies like ReveraGen BioPharma have spearheaded research initiatives aimed at leveraging corticosteroids for Becker muscular dystrophy, signifying a paradigm shift in therapeutic approaches.

The World Ageing report underscores the importance of catering to the healthcare needs of the elderly population, wherein topical corticosteroids emerge as a viable option for managing age-related dermatological concerns and other chronic ailments prevalent in this demographic.

The corticosteroids industry continues to witness robust growth, with players like Novartis, GSK, Cipla Inc, Merck, Pfizer Inc, and AstraZeneca investing substantially in research and development to meet the escalating demand for innovative treatments.

In conclusion, the topical corticosteroids market is poised for unprecedented expansion, fueled by advancements in science and the relentless pursuit of pharmaceutical companies in enhancing patient care. With a plethora of promising compounds on the horizon, including those pioneered by industry leaders and emerging biotech firms, the future holds immense potential for transforming the landscape of healthcare worldwide.

To understand more about this market- Request a Free sample report

Market Overview

In a recent study published in alignment with the World Ageing report, the Topical Corticosteroids Market has shown significant expansion, driven by rising cases of chronic diseases among the geriatric population. Utilizing medications such as Methylprednisolone and Dexamethasone, this market caters to treating a spectrum of conditions including cancer, skin conditions like rash, dermatitis, itching, eczema, and psoriasis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) underscores the importance of these developments, emphasizing the growing need for effective treatments. This research signals promising advancements in addressing healthcare challenges, particularly for elderly individuals battling various ailments.

To understand more about this market- Request a Free sample report

ToC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential areas and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio