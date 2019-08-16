Topical Drug Delivery Market, 2024 by Type (Semisolids, Liquids, Solids, Transdermal), Route (Dermal, Ophthalmic, Rectal, Vaginal, Nasal)

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Topical Drug Delivery Market by Type (Semisolids, Liquids, Solids, Transdermal Products), Route (Dermal, Ophthalmic, Rectal, Vaginal, Nasal), Facility of Use (Homecare, Hospital, Burn Center) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Topical Drug Delivery Market is Projected to Reach USD 123.2 Billion by 2024 from USD 93.2 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.7%

The growth of the topical drug delivery market is driven mainly by the high prevalence of skin disease, rising incidences of eye diseases, high incidence of burn injuries, and the growing prevalence of diabetes.



Additionally, emerging markets such as China and India are expected to offer potential growth opportunities to market players in the coming years. However, preference for alternative modes of drug delivery such as oral, injectables, pulmonary, among others could restrict the growth of this market.



By product, the semi-solid formulations segment is expected to account for the largest share of the topical drug delivery market



Based on product, the topical drug delivery market is segmented into semi-solid formulations (creams, gels, ointments, pastes, and lotions), solid formulations (suppositories and powders), liquid formulations (solutions and suspensions), and transdermal products (transdermal patches and transdermal semi-solids). The semi-solid formulations segment is expected to account for the largest market share of the topical drug delivery market in 2019. This is mainly due to their easy application and ability to topically deliver a wide variety of drug molecules compared to other formulations.



By route of administration, dermal drug delivery segment to dominate the topical drug delivery market during the forecast period



The dermal drug delivery segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This is mainly due to the high prevalence of skin diseases across the globe. For instance, According to the WHO, between 2 and 3 million cases of non-melanoma skin cancer and 132,000 cases of melanoma skin cancer are diagnosed annually across the globe.



By facility of use, home care settings segment to dominate the topical drug delivery market during the forecast period



The home care settings segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This is mainly due to the ease of use of topical products at home, better affordability, and advantages of topical and transdermal patches for patients who require a constant drug level as well as those suffering from chronic diseases at homecare settings.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Prevalence of Skin Diseases

5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Eye Diseases

5.2.1.3 High Incidence of Burn Injuries

5.2.1.4 Growing Prevalence of Diabetes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Preference for Alternative Modes of Drug Delivery

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Delivery of Biologics Through the Transdermal Route

5.2.3.2 Self-Administration and Home Care

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technical Barriers Related to Skin Irritation and Permeability

5.2.4.2 Drug Failures and Product Recalls



6 Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Semi-Solid Formulations

6.2.1 Creams

6.2.1.1 Ease of Spreadability and Washability to Drive This Market Segment

6.2.2 Ointments

6.2.2.1 Ointments are Widely Used in Analgesic Indications

6.2.3 Lotions

6.2.3.1 Easy Administration of Lotions to Drive Their Demand Among End Users

6.2.4 Gels

6.2.4.1 Faster Drug Release and Greater Patient Acceptability to Drive the Market for Topical Gels

6.2.5 Pastes

6.2.5.1 Topical Pastes are Widely Used for the Treatment and Prevention of Skin Irritation

6.3 Liquid Formulations

6.3.1 Suspensions

6.3.1.1 Higher Rate of Bioavailability and Controlled Onset of Action to Support the Growth of the Topical Suspensions Market

6.3.2 Solutions

6.3.2.1 Topical Solutions Comprise Soluble Chemicals That are Dissolved in Various Solvents

6.4 Solid Formulations

6.4.1 Powders

6.4.1.1 Powders have A Very Fine Particle Size That Covers A Large Surface Area Per Unit Weight

6.4.2 Suppositories

6.4.2.1 Suppositories Require A Suitable Base That Ensures the Compatibility and Stability of the Drug

6.5 Transdermal Products

6.5.1 Transdermal Patches

6.5.1.1 Transdermal Patches to Account for the Largest Share of the Transdermal Drug Delivery Market in 2019

6.5.2 Transdermal Semi-Solids

6.5.2.1 Transdermal Semi-Solids Segment to Witness Negative Growth During the Forecast Period



7 Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Route of Administration

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dermal Drug Delivery

7.2.1 Dermal Drug Delivery is the Largest Segment in This Market Due to Advantages Such as Ease of Use and Increased Patient Compliance

7.3 Ophthalmic Drug Delivery

7.3.1 Increasing Use of Mobile Devices is Likely to Impact Vision, Which is A Key Factor Supporting Market Growth

7.4 Rectal Drug Delivery

7.4.1 Poor Absorption of Drugs Through the Rectal Route-A Key Disadvantage Associated With This Market Segment

7.5 Vaginal Drug Delivery

7.5.1 High Permeability of Vaginal Tissues, the Scope of Self-Administration, and Ease of Manufacturing are Expected to Boost the Growth of the Vaginal Drug Delivery Market Segment

7.6 Nasal Drug Delivery

7.6.1 Absence of Drug Degradation, High Efficacy of Nasally Administered Drugs, and Growing Preference for Self-Administration to Drive Market Growth



8 Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Facility of Use

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Home Care Settings

8.2.1 Home Care Settings Accounted for the Largest Share in 2018

8.3 Hospitals and Clinics

8.3.1 Rising Incidence of Surgical Site Infections to Drive This Segment

8.4 Burn Centers

8.4.1 High Incidence of Burn Injuries Across the Globe to Support the Market Growth

8.5 Other Facilities



9 Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Skin Diseases and the Approval and Launch of Innovative Topical Formulations-Key Factors Driving Market Growth

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Skin Diseases and Funding for the Development of Topical Drugs to Drive Market Growth

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Growing Focus of Pharmaceutical Companies on the Development of Topical Products to Drive Market Growth

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Skin Diseases & Chronic Conditions to Drive Market Growth

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Skin Diseases and Development of Topical Drugs By Local Players to Support Market Growth

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Increasing Number of Product Approvals and Growing Focus of Local Players on the R&D of Topical Formulations to Support Market Growth

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Growing Focus of Major Players in China on the Development of Topical Drugs to Drive Market Growth

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Rising Awareness Among Healthcare Providers & Patients and Increasing Focus on Noninvasive Methods of Drug Delivery to Drive Market Growth

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.2.1 Johnson & Johnson

10.2.2 Nestle Sa (Galderma)

10.2.3 Novartis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches

10.3.2 Expansions

10.3.3 Agreements and Collaborations

10.3.4 Acquisitions

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market) (2018)

10.4.1 Visionary Leaders

10.4.2 Innovators

10.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4.4 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles



Bausch Health Companies

Bayer AG

Cipla

Crescita Therapeutics Inc

Glaxosmithkline

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

Janssen Global Services (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

Merck & Co

Mylan NV

Nestle Sa

Novartis AG

