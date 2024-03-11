Topical Live Probiotics - A Safe-Alternative to Cancer Causing Benzene

Live P.S.® is a Safe, Effective Acne Treatment

SARASOTA, Fla., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know some acne skincare ingredients could actually hurt your skin and potentially cause cancer? Shocking… yes, but the unfortunate matter is that it is possible. Independent U.S. laboratory, Valisure has reported finding high levels of cancer-causing chemical benzene in some acne treatments from brands and has filed a petition with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, calling on the regulator to recall the products according to Reuters.com. Benzoyl peroxide products are usually used to treat mild to moderate acne. When used to treat acne, benzoyl peroxide works by reducing the number of acne-causing bacteria by stripping the skin of most bacteria including the beneficial ones it needs to flourish, putting it at risk for further infections, etc.

Benzene Contamination in Acne Treatments Sparks Concern! Live P.S.'s Topical Live Probiotic Serum Safest Solution. Post this Live P.S. - Live Probiotic Skincare, has a patented technology to deliver LIVE probiotics that target those acne-causing bacteria without all the side effects of OTC acne products and promote a healthy skin microbiome.

Why Topical LIVE Probiotics Are a Safe Alternative:

Acne is, fundamentally, an indication of an imbalanced skin microbiome, the skin's microflora, a delicate assembly of bacteria. The health of the skin microbiome plays a pivotal role in dictating the onset or absence of acne. Topical LIVE probiotics like those found in Live P.S.'s Recovery Live Probiotic Serum are living organisms that have nutritional, metabolic, and immunity benefits.

These beneficial bacteria offer a promising solution for acne treatment without all the side effects of OTC acne products due to their ability to restore balance to the skin microbiome. By reintroducing beneficial bacterial strains that have been diminished in the presence of acne, these probiotics counteract strains like P. acnes responsible for breakouts. These beneficial bacteria not only hinder the overgrowth of P. acnes but also generate antibacterial proteins, effectively controlling P. acnes without compromising beneficial microflora.



Clinical trials have shown that the topical application of LIVE probiotics like those found in Live P.S.'s Recovery Live Probiotic Serum enhances the skin's microbiome function by augmenting antimicrobial properties [1,2,3,4,5,6].

In a recent clinical study, board-certified dermatologists saw a statistically significant increase in hydration and a decrease in inflammatory diseases including acne, as well as a reduction in overall inflammation when subjects applied topical LIVE probiotics daily. In less than 14 days, the study results showed an average of 50% reduction in acne symptoms and 25% less inflammation [7].

Additional Features & Benefits of Topical LIVE Probiotics

Reinforces the skin barrier to provide immune support.

Instantly balances pH leading to supple skin with no dry patches.

Improves skin hydration by reducing trans-epidermal water loss.

Creates beneficial metabolites such as AHAs, BHAs, vitamins, anti-inflammatory properties, and ceramides that skin requires.

Slows the recolonization of pathogens that may cause skin issues.

Fights off harmful bacteria, pathogens, and viruses on the skin.

Decreases the appearance of redness.

Reduces the frequency and intensity of breakouts.

About Live P.S.® - Live Probiotic Skincare:

Live P.S. is a Dakota Biotech brand. Dakota Biotech's patented technology (U.S. 10,959,950) infuses LIVE probiotics to create high-performance skincare without the need for refrigeration. Activated upon application, these LIVE probiotics help nourish, support, and balance the skin microbiome. Dakota Biotech's products utilize a blend of plant-based ingredients and a combination of LIVE probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics to support the natural life cycle of the skin. These innovative products can be used on the most difficult skin due to their properties. All products are vegan certified by Peta, certified microbiome friendly, dermatologist tested, and approved for sensitive skin.

To learn more about LIVE probiotic skincare visit liveprobioticskincare.com.

Effect of bacteriocin produced by Lactococcus sp. HY 449 on skin-inflammatory bacteria; DOI: 10.1016/j.fct.2005.08.008. Inhibition of Propionibacterium acnes by Bacteriocin-Like Inhibitory Substances (BLIS) Produced by Streptococcus Salivarius; URL: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2739725/. Staphylococcus epidermidis in the human skin microbiome mediates fermentation to inhibit the growth of Propionibacterium acnes: implications of probiotics in acne vulgaris; DOI: 10.1007/s00253-013-5394-8. Topical Probiotics in Dermatological Therapy and Skincare: A Concise Review; DOI: 10.1007/s13555-020-00476-7. Characterization of Weissella viridescens UCO-SMC3 as a Potential Probiotic for the Skin: Its Beneficial Role in the Pathogenesis of Acne Vulgaris; DOI: 10.3390/microorganisms9071486 The role of topical probiotics in skin conditions: A systematic review of animal and human studies and implications for future therapies DOI: 10.1111/exd.14032. Worsley, O., Dashi A., Houdart P., Peca S., Romanova A., Davis A., Yusuf, L., Sequential Skin Inc. (2023,May). In Vivo Skin Microbiome Study Using 16S-Seuqencing to Characterize The Effects Of A Serum + 3 Products. (Report on file with Dakota Biotech).

Media kit available via Google Drive.

Live P.S.® - Live Probiotic Skincare

Shelby Isaacson

C: 727.687.1570

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Dakota Biotech LLC/ Live Probiotic Skincare