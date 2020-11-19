Topical Nitric Oxide Serum Improves Aesthetics for Aging Skin, Acne, Scars, and Wound Care

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recently published study in the Journal of Surgery by Gregory Chernoff, M.D., F.R.C.S.(C) demonstrated the successful use of N1O1 a topical Nitric Oxide serum www.n1o1.com (formerly known as Pneuma Nitric Oxide) on aging skin, acne, wound healing, and scar therapy. This pilot study, The Utilization of a Topical Nitric Oxide Generating Serum in Aesthetic Medicine, utilized a novel topical serum by Pneuma Nitric Oxide (N1O1) on one hundred patients in a multi-limb study. These patients, ranging in age and ethnicity, were enrolled under four categories: Aging Skin, Acne, Scar Therapy, and Wound Care. Results were analyzed monthly up to 12 weeks to examine changes in skin tone, wrinkles, clarity, and color variations.

The revolutionary N1O1 Nitric Oxide serum by Pneuma Nitric Oxide, www.N1O1.com, is the first anti-aging skincare product to address the root cause of aging skin. It is a dual chamber device designed to generate nitric oxide- a Nobel Prize winning discovery that improves circulation on the surface of the skin. In doing so, N1O1 effectively restores the vital flow of oxygen and nutrients to your skin- revitalizing cell function and health.

Without exception, every study population demonstrated clinical improvement. The aging skin population saw a reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, pore size, and unwanted pigment with enhanced tone and texture of skin. The acne population saw improved clarity of skin and up to an 84% reduction in pustules and nodules. Patients in the scar therapy population saw softening of atrophic and hypertrophic scars, striae, and keloids. Additionally, the wound healing population demonstrated faster and improved quality of healing. Patients in various wound healing scenarios saw less bruising and edema, while non-healing ulcers healed within 30-45 days.

Pneuma's N1O1 topical serum has demonstrated successful results correcting wrinkled and damaged skin with the natural vasodilatory, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-viral features of Nitric Oxide. The adoption of a Nitric Oxide serum like N1O1 would make a valuable addition to any aesthetic treatment and/or wound healing protocol.

About Dr. Gregory Chernoff

Dr. Gregory Chernoff is Triple Board Certified and certified by The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, The American Board of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, and The American Board of Facial, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He has given over 700 lectures around the world on both surgical and non-surgical therapy. He has been featured on Dateline NBC, ABC, and CBS Nightly News, BBC World News.

