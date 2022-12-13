Topical Oxygen Therapy Awarded "A" Grade Treatment Recommendation by the American Diabetes Association in their 2023 Standards of Care in Diabetes

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Oxygen Therapy Inc. (AOTI), the global leader in noninvasive topical oxygen wound healing solutions, announced today that the American Diabetes Association has awarded an "A" grade recommendation for utilizing adjunctive topical oxygen therapy in treating Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU) in their 2023 standards of care in diabetes, the preeminent Clinical Practice Guidance (CPG) in the space, which was published today online: https://diabetesjournals.org/care/issue/46/Supplement_1

ADA - Amputation Prevention Alliance

The American Diabetes Association is the leading clinical authority dedicated solely to combating diabetes and its complications. Based on the latest scientific research and clinical trials, their annually updated standards of care in diabetes provides the most comprehensive and trusted evidence-based clinical guideline on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diabetes and its complications.

Dr. Mike Griffiths, CEO and President of AOTI commented; "We are delighted that the ADA's Professional Practice Committee, in its 2023 update to their standards of care in diabetes, has assessed that the now overwhelming body of clinical evidence supports awarding topical oxygen therapy a converted "A" grade recommendation as an adjunctive treatment for healing DFU."

AOTI's unique Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO2) therapy is unlike any other topical oxygen approach, in that it is the only device that provides a multimodality treatment, combing higher pressure oxygen delivery with non-contact cyclical compression and humidity, in a therapeutic applied by the patient at home. This patented approach has been demonstrated in numerous Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) and Real World Evidence (RWE) studies to not only heal chronic wounds at a far higher rate, but perhaps more importantly, keep them closed longer term, thereby reducing unnecessary hospitalizations and amputations.1, 2

"The more sustainable long-term healing elicited when utilizing TWO2 therapy was highlighted in the ADA guidance, with their citing of all of the RCT and RWE studies conducted with TWO2, along with multiple recent Systematic Reviews and Meta Analyses, leading to their "A" grade recommendation " stated Dr. Griffiths

About AOTI

AOTI is a privately-owned company based in Oceanside, California USA and Galway, Ireland that provides innovative solutions to resolve severe and chronic wounds worldwide. Our products reduce healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with these debilitating conditions. Our patented non-invasive Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO2) homecare therapy is clinically proven to deliver Sustained Wound Healing that reduces both Amputations and Hospitalizations, So Life Can Get Back to Normal.

