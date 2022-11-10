Topicals, the Fastest Growing Skincare Brand at Sephora, Raises $10M Series A Led by CAVU Consumer Partners

The Brand, Who Has Reimagined How Consumers Treat Skincare Conditions, Sells One Product Every Minute

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Topicals, the revolutionary skincare company that seeks to transform the way people feel about their skin through effective products and mental health advocacy, today announced $10 million in new financing led by CAVU Consumer Partners. The funding comes on the heels of explosive 3x revenue growth for Topicals in 2021 alone. Topicals is the fastest growing skincare brand at Sephora and has sold one product every minute this year. Jenna Jackson, Principal of Growth at CAVU Consumer Partners, will also join Topicals' Board of Directors.

Olamide Olowe, Founder & CEO of Topicals

Topicals was founded in 2020 by Olamide Olowe, the youngest Black female entrepreneur to raise millions in funding, who is on a mission to marry self-care with treating skin-related conditions. With one in four Americans experiencing chronic skin conditions, Topicals has reimagined how consumers treat flare-ups by effective products made with ingredients and herbals that have been scientifically proven via third-party, peer reviewed clinical studies.

"I love CAVU's focus on mission driven brands and from the first conversation with their team, it was clear that they shared our vision of disrupting the ointment category. They're very hands on with their portfolio brands, which was the biggest differentiator. At this stage of growth, it's crucial for us to have an investment partner who can provide value outside of capital, and with CAVU we have a team of experts ready to roll their sleeves up and do the hard work of taking this brand to the next level." said Olamide Olowe, Founder & CEO of Topicals.

The funding will be used to further propel Topicals' omnichannel growth, drive new hires, support channel expansion, and fuel brand marketing awareness. The company will also continue its mission of raising awareness around the connection between mental health and skin conditions. To date, Topicals has donated more than $50,000 to support nonprofits providing mental health resources for marginalized communities. To expand this mission, Topicals is launching a 12-month accelerator program designed to provide nonprofits in the mental health space with leadership training, mentorship, and business advisory. In addition to CAVU, Topicals has garnered an extremely diverse portfolio of investors including Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland, Hannah Bronfman, Bozoma Saint John, Yvonne Orji, and Marcy Venture Partners.

"Through Topicals, we believe Olamide has set a new standard in beauty - not only by formulating and marketing effective over-the-counter replacement products for skincare - but also by destigmatizing the way consumers speak about their skin conditions," said Jenna Jackson, Principal of Growth at CAVU Consumer Partners. "Topicals is truly a category creator in that regard and truly aligns with CAVU's philosophy of investing in and building brands creating better-for-you products. I'm thrilled to partner with Olamide and this boundary-pushing beauty company."

About Topicals

Topicals is transforming the way you feel about skin through effective science-backed products and mental health advocacy. We believe in the philosophy of less frequent, less painful flare-ups or like we like to call it–funner flare-ups. Perfect skin doesn't exist yet skin conditions can be painful. People with chronic skin conditions live this duality and our mission is to remind you that you make skin look good–not the other way around. For more, mytopicals.com or @topicals on Instagram and Twitter.

About CAVU Consumer Partners

Founded in 2015 by Brett Thomas and Rohan Oza, CAVU Consumer Partners is a consumer-focused investment firm seeking to democratize healthy living for all by sourcing and scaling the brands of tomorrow. We are partners first, investors second. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, our focus is on better-for-you branded consumer products companies in Food and Beverage, Pet, Beauty, Wellness and Human Performance, among others. With total flexibility in stage and structure, CAVU can tailor investment solutions requiring a thoughtful approach, deep sector knowledge and a clear understanding of the company's and other shareholders' needs. For more information on CAVU Consumer Partners, please visit https://www.cavuconsumer.com/ .

Media Contacts:

Isabella Morreale

CAVU Consumer Partners

[email protected]

Ah-Niyah Gold

Topicals

[email protected]

SOURCE Topicals