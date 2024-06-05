TOPIX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Partners with the University of Minnesota, Center for Drug Design to Develop Groundbreaking ProteXidine Molecule

Clinical evidence suggests that this first-in-class technology enhances the skin's innate ability to manage UV-induced damage

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, 90% of skin aging is caused by the sun,1 and even with proper SPF usage, harmful UV rays can still penetrate the skin. The root cause of visible skin discoloration and aging, these rays generate Reactive Oxygen Species [ROS], a subset of free radicals, ultimately triggering unwanted conditions such as premature aging, sagging, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and even skin cancer. As a leader in professional-grade skincare formulations, TOPIX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. prioritizes investment in the latest technology, pioneering scientific discoveries to provide its dermatological partners the latest innovations in elevated skincare for their patients. Now, TOPIX Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in partnership with the University of Minnesota, Center for Drug Design, are thrilled to present patented and proprietary molecule ProteXidine™2, a biomimetic decoy molecule that enhances the skin's innate ability to manage UV induced damage and inhibit the production of ROS.

The result of nearly a decade of research, the late breaking research and ongoing scientific trials mark a breakthrough in antioxidant technology to prevent premature aging. When the skin is exposed to ultraviolet rays, Cyclobutane Pyrimidine Dimers [CPDs] are formed, also known as thymine dimers in the DNA molecule. The accumulation of thymine dimers indicates UV damage in the skin, which is directly linked to an increased risk of skin cancer. Beyond inhibiting the production of Reactive Oxygen Species [ROS], ProteXidine has been shown to reduce and clear Cyclobutane Pyrimidine Dimers [CPDs].

Evidence suggests that skin treated with ProteXidine showed the prevention of the formation of CPDs after just four hours following UV exposure, and after 12 hours, CPDs were cleared almost entirely. In comparison, untreated skin showed significant production of CPDs following four hours of UV exposure3. Evidence in skin explants shows that ProteXidine increases the clearance of damaged epidermal cells, inducing their replacement with healthy new cells. When exposed to UV damage, collagen loses its innate structure, ultimately leading to unwanted skin conditions and premature aging. With the use of ProteXidine, a proprietary antioxidant synergist, collagen density is maintained and basketweave structural integrity is preserved.

"At TOPIX, we pride ourselves on investing in scientific innovation and providing our partners with the latest in skincare technology for their patients. We're so excited about the promise of ProteXidine and what it means for future protection against UV damage, a universal problem we all face," says Brenda Wu, President & CEO, TOPIX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

"ProteXidine is truly a game changer for the industry and is revolutionizing the way we think about UV-induced discoloration. Going forward, this could be recommended to every single patient and become second nature, just like a sunscreen." says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Naiem Issa.

ABOUT TOPIX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

For over 40 years, TOPIX Pharmaceuticals has been a steadfast leader beginning with the research and development of the highest quality professional skin care formulations. The TOPIX philosophy and mission is to provide dermatologists, plastic surgeons and med spas with innovative, safe and highly effective products. TOPIX is dedicated to delivering innovative, clinically relevant topical skin care solutions that meet the needs of direct-dispensing physician partners and their patients.

For additional information about TOPIX Pharmaceuticals, visit www.TOPIXPharm.com and follow TOPIX Pharmaceuticals on Instagram @TOPIXPharm.

For additional information about ProteXidine, visit www.ProteXidine.com .

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA, CENTER FOR DRUG DESIGN (CDD)

Prof. Robert Vince founded the Center for Drug Design (CDD) with the goal of combining research and scholarship to develop novel drugs for therapeutic applications such as HIV, cancer, neurological diseases, infectious diseases, novel processes, medical devices, and dermatological agents, as well as cosmetic science and product innovation led by Dr. Abbas Raza.

The inventors of this patented technology include Dr. Robert Vince, Dr. Abbas Raza, and Chrstine D. Dreis.

For additional information, visit www.drugdesign.umn.edu .

1 Skin Cancer Foundation - https://www.skincancer.org/

2 UMN Center for Drug Design, Pat. 9,364,406

3 *Average tested over 4 ProteXidine products. Study: ProteXidine UV Protection and UV Damage Repair, University of Minnesota Center for Drug Design

