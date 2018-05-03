Topix Pharmaceuticals Launches Game Changing Treatment Cream For Extremely Dry Skin

Thickened, cracked, itchy skin or skin plaques frequently materialize with unwanted dry skin conditions. Whether intrinsic or extrinsic, factors may strip the skin of natural amino acids and lipids, exposing skin to damage, and potentially leading to inflammation and irritation. The patented technology in KP Therapy has the ability to exfoliate dead skin cells comparable to 40% Urea, while moisturizing and replenishing the skin barrier.

Incorporating the latest generation of exfoliating and nourishing ingredient systems at high concentrations, this breakthrough treatment contains:

15% Glycolic Acid A proven alpha-hydroxy acid helps support cell turnover via epidermal exfoliation for smoother-looking, softer skin.

A proven alpha-hydroxy acid helps support cell turnover via epidermal exfoliation for smoother-looking, softer skin. Urea USP helps to reduce the amount of water lost throughout the skin. Exfoliates dead skin improving cell turnover of the epidermis.

helps to reduce the amount of water lost throughout the skin. Exfoliates dead skin improving cell turnover of the epidermis. Proteolytic Enzymes loosen and remove scales and dead skin exposing healthy, moist skin.

loosen and remove scales and dead skin exposing healthy, moist skin. Exfoliating Peptides quickly remove dry, hardened skin.

quickly remove dry, hardened skin. Amino Acids Nineteen amino acids proportioned biomimetically as they appear in healthy skin comprise the skin's Natural Moisturizing Factor (NMF), bind moisture to the skin keeping it soft and refreshed.

Patient assessments in a clinical study revealed results after only 4 weeks:

86% of patients agreed

Appearance of Keratosis Pilaris (KP) is improved

Skin feels softer and smoother

Skin texture (bumps, dry, flaking skin) is improved

"Topix's Glyco-Urea cream works like a charm for KP," says Dr. Payam Saadat, dermatologist in Burbank, California. "Both male and female patients love the elegance of the cream and rave about the results."

Results from Glycolix KP Therapy are further complemented when used in a daily skin care regimen. Topix Pharmaceuticals skin care is available through physician offices nationwide and select authorized online retailers.

For more information, visit Topix on Facebook, Twitter, topixpharm.com or call 1-800-445-2595.

About Topix Pharmaceuticals

For over 35 years, Topix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leader in Micro-Branded skin care innovations, has developed products using the highest quality, pharmaceutical grade ingredients, to provide patients with safe and effective results.

