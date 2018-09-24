Topix Pharmaceuticals Launches Replenix Bightening Boost Pigment Corrector

Natural Skin Brighteners and Botanicals Even Skin Tone in Non-Drug Formulation

NORTH AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Topix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announces the launch of Replenix Brightening Boost Pigment Correcting Cream, a non-hydroquinone brightening treatment that corrects visible discoloration for a brighter, more even and luminous complexion.  

NEW Replenix Brightening Boost Pigment Correcting Cream

The natural skin brighteners and botanical tone enhancing ingredients combine in this drug-free formulation to exfoliate skin and minimize the appearance of dark spots. For all skin types, this correcting cream is developed to work as a lotion or as a treatment mask, with soothing moisturization to optimize results of hydroquinone and retinol therapies.

Key ingredients include:

  • Arbutin - Natural skin brightener proven to condition skin and promote an even skin tone
  • Botanical Extract Blend - Natural extracts rich in antioxidants help to tone and brighten while soothing and calming skin
  • Hexylresorcinol - Helps correct the appearance of hyperpigmentation and brighten skin in combination with topical exfoliants,
  • Hexanoyl dipeptide-3 – Exfoliating peptide helping to shed damaged and pigmented skin, to reveal a fresher, brighter complexion

With regular use, Replenix Brightening Boost Pigment Correcting Cream improves visible discoloration, skin health and hydration and helps to prevent future damage for enhanced complexion confidence – with or without makeup.

Replenix Brightening Boost Pigment Correcting Cream should be applied twice daily. In the morning, apply a thin layer before your moisturizer and sunscreen. At night, apply your retinoid or hydroquinone treatments as you normally would followed by a generous layer of the Replenix Brightening Boost Pigment Correcting Cream immediately after. For best results, leave on for 30-45 minutes and tissue off any excess.

For more information, visit Topix on Facebook, Twitter, topixpharm.com or call 1-800-445-2595.

About Topix Pharmaceuticals
For over 35 years, Topix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leader in Micro-Branded skin care innovations, has developed products using the highest quality, pharmaceutical grade ingredients, to provide patients with safe and effective results.

SOURCE Topix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

