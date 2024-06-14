TopLift Pros Unveils TopLift Pro™ Version 2.0: Revolutionizing Hardtop Removal and Storage

MELBOURNE, Fla., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TopLift Pros, the leading manufacturer of hardtop removal and storage tools for Jeep and Ford Bronco, is thrilled to announce the launch of TopLift Pro™ version 2.0. This major upgrade marks the most substantial improvement in the self-supporting hardtop removal and storage tool industry, delivering enhanced features and unmatched performance.

TopLift Pro™ Version 2.0: Setting New Standards

TopLift Pros launches the TopLift Pro v2.0, world's most advanced hardtop removal and storage tool for Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco TopLift Pro v2.0 Hardtop Removal and Storage Tool for Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco Universal Lift Platform enables one lift to work for all 2-door and 4-door hardtops for Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco. Also includes retractable support extensions for larger and heavier hardtops.

The new TopLift Pro™ version 2.0 introduces several groundbreaking improvements designed to make the hardtop removal and storage process easier, faster, and more efficient than ever before.

Major Improvements and Features:

Easier Assembly: The redesigned base reduces the number of parts to cut assembly time in half, allowing users to set up quickly and effortlessly.

Improved Lift Capacity and Stability: Newly designed base delivers superior stability and increased lift capacity.

Universal Hardtop Platform: Now compatible with Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Bronco 4-door, and Jeep Bronco 2-door models, providing versatile and flexible use.

Optimized Storage Ease: The gear mechanism is repositioned to maximize storage space, and additional retractable support extensions provide improved support and clearance when parking underneath. The device can also be adjusted to lean back for better weight distribution and parking ease.

Enhanced Durability and Hardtop Weight Capacity: Built with high-quality materials, the upgraded model design ensures long-lasting performance, reliability and can support heavier hardtops with some custom roof racks and mounts.

Gear Assembly Improved: Redesign of the gear system has dramatically improved the performance and ease of use, including built-in adjustments.

T-Connectors Removed: Supporting connections are welded with the "T" connections built into the tube assembly.

Customer-Centric Innovation

TopLift Pros pioneered the first self-supporting hardtop removal and storage device specifically designed for Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco models. But market forces and customer feedback drove the design changes for the latest release.

"We've seen a lot of cut-rate, copycat sort of products come into the market from other countries," said Frederick Hall, founder and inventor of the TopLift Pro. "They literally just took our design and copied it using lesser quality materials. With that in mind, we decided to completely rethink the lifting platform."

The new platform has a single, padded, solid metal mount for 2-door Ford Bronco Models. Nested inside that lifting mount, are extensions with two additional lift pads for Jeep Wrangler and 4-Door Ford Bronco vehicles. On top of that, there are additional retractable support extensions to provide superior weight distribution and support. This new, patented, universal lifting mount is only available on TopLift Pros hardtop removal products.

"This upgrade makes what was the industry's best top removal tool even better. Our new patented design changes make it possible for customers to use for both 2-door and 4-door vehicles as well as improve the security of the hardtop during storage."

But in terms of customer-centric improvements, the new design cuts the assembly time by more than half.

Availability and Pricing

The TopLift Pro™ version 2.0 is available now for pre-order at an initial discounted price of $949, including free shipping within the contiguous United States. The standard list price is $999, not including shipping. Customers can visit TopLiftPros.com for more information and to place orders.

About TopLift Pros

TopLift Pros is a pioneering company in the hardtop removal and storage industry, dedicated to providing top-of-the-line solutions for automotive professionals and enthusiasts. As the leading manufacturer of hardtop removal and storage tools for Jeep and Ford Bronco, TopLift Pros continues to lead the market with innovative products and best-in-class customer service to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

