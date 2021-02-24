TopMark Funding Announces Post-Pandemic Team Expansion with New Hires and a Return to Travel for Dealer Account Representatives

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TopMark Funding, the premier funding destination for commercial vehicle dealers, announced three key additions to the team in the first months of 2021. The moves correspond with the company's continued implementation of its post-pandemic growth strategy including a return to travel for TopMark's dealer account representatives. The company is forecasting 60% year-over-year growth for 2021 as it emerges from the pandemic.

TopMark has added two specialist roles to its roster as well as a dedicated sales recruiter. The first specialist is a dealer marketing position dedicated to introducing TopMark's solutions to dealers as a first touchpoint for any potential partnership. TopMark added this role in an effort to move full throttle into building long-term relationships with top-performing dealerships looking to both upgrade and maximize the finance options available to their customers.

The second specialist is a dedicated customer service role which will serve as one of the first and most important points of contact for TopMark customers. The Sales Recruiter is a dedicated position focused on identifying and sourcing top sales talent from within the industry to support the companies growing sales needs and assist with the flow of transactions coming from TopMark's growing dealer base. These hires are part of TopMark's talent strategy to build high-performing teams in every facet of the organization.

As the country begins to rebound and vaccinations are rolled out to essential workers including truck drivers, TopMark has revved its engine on growing the Dealer Referral Network and its sales team will be returning to the field in the coming months.

"We have found it valuable to meet face-to-face with dealers at the onset of a new partnership to help ensure the dealer understands all of TopMark's financing options for their customers, and it allows us to demonstrate the speed and ease of using our DealerLinc system to submit transactions," said Larry Molenburg, Senior Vice President of Business Development, TopMark Funding, LLC.

"In 2021, our attention continues to be on expanding the team to find and retain industry experts who have a passion for the commercial vehicle funding space and will contribute to the overall culture of the organization," said Evan Lang, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, TopMark Funding, LLC. "As our focus continues to grow around TopMark's dealer program offerings, we know that it is time to allow our top sales reps to safely return to building those key dealer relationships across the country."

As part of the company's dealer program offerings growth, customers can expect additional features in DealerLinc to be rolled out in 2021. DealerLinc is TopMark's comprehensive platform for dealers to close transactions more quickly and with better communication throughout the process. To learn more about DealerLinc, visit TopMarkFunding.com .

TopMark Funding, LLC, the premier funding partner for dealers, specializes in financing commercial vehicles and can effectively and efficiently handle dealer transactions. Founded in 2015, the company has a proven track record of helping transportation companies grow by offering strategic funding solutions for fleet owners and growing owner-operators in a variety of situations. With a laser focus on speed, accuracy, and unmatched customer service, TopMark Funding and its dedicated team assist dealers in financing over $5 million of commercial vehicles each month.

