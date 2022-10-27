TopMark Funding Drives Into Final Quarter of 2022 With Impressive YTD Growth, Tracking Towards Highest Performance in Company History

Momentum continues for the commercial vehicle funding organization with record number of transactions in a single quarter

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TopMark Funding , a premier funding destination for commercial vehicle dealerships and small to midsized fleets, continues its 2022 trend of record-setting growth as it rounds the corner to close out the last three months of the year. In Q3 2022, TopMark Funding exceeded its revenue goal by 27%. The momentum and pace set in the prior quarter continued with total volume for Q3 exceeding expectations by 13% and finishing ahead of its Q2 performance.

TopMark Funding, a premier funding destination for commercial vehicle dealerships and small to midsized fleets, continues its 2022 trend of record-setting growth.

Despite economic headwinds affecting every industry, TopMark Funding has continued to find success through an increase in the overall number of transactions its sales team is completing each month. TopMark Funding recognized a 47% year-over-year increase in funded transactions against the same quarter last year. Through its expanding marketing programs, the deepening of its relationships with its dealer partners, its expansion into new geographic regions and by growing its dedicated sales team focused on serving TopMark's dealer division, the company has found a way to get results in a softening economy.

"Even with the sharp rise in inflation and the rise in interest rates over the past several months, the TopMark team continues to perform and achieve against the most aggressive monthly transaction goals we've set. We are excited to report that both volume and revenue again exceeded expectations for the quarter," said Managing Director and Co-Founder Evan Lang. "The number of transactions that were funded over the last quarter indicate that the trucking sector of the transportation industry continues to provide growth opportunities for TopMark and our approach to dealerships and the value we provide to their customers."

TopMark Funding closes Q3 2022 outpacing its YTD revenue goal by 35%. A large part of this year's intense growth was made possible due to the vision of the TopMark Funding leadership team who continue to be focused on attracting and retaining top senior sales talent. This team of top-notch talent work diligently to provide solid financing solutions to both customers and dealerships across the country. In Q3 2022, TopMark Funding added several experienced senior sales representatives to its growing sales team to meet the customer demand driven by the success of its marketing and dealership programs.

About TopMark Funding

TopMark Funding, LLC, is a premier funding partner for dealerships, specializes in financing commercial vehicles, and can effectively and efficiently handle dealer transactions. Founded in 2015, the company has a proven track record of helping transportation companies expand by offering strategic funding solutions for growing small and mid-sized fleet owners. With a laser focus on speed, accuracy, and unmatched customer service, TopMark Funding assists dealerships in financing over $150 million of commercial vehicles annually.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jamie Haley

[email protected]

818.635.6809

SOURCE TopMark Funding