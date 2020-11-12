TopMark Funding Launches DealerLinc Designed to Help Dealers Fund Transactions More Efficiently

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TopMark Funding, the premier funding destination for commercial vehicle dealers, announced today the launch of its new proprietary technology DealerLinc to better serve its growing dealership client base. As TopMark Funding continues to expand its Dealer and Program Division, the organization has invested in systems that create a seamless digital experience for dealers and adds value to the traditional process of funding a transaction.

The TopMark team consistently received feedback from dealers that their biggest frustration in the process of working with equipment finance brokers is the level of transparency and the speed of communication regarding the transactions they have placed with the brokers for funding. TopMark set out to address this concern and provide a better experience for the dealers it partners with. DealerLinc was created to be a comprehensive platform for dealers and TopMark to communicate, view the status of applications and update transaction terms seamlessly, all in service of creating a process that closes and funds more transactions quickly.

Some of DealerLinc's key features include:

Enhanced communication tools to streamline the process of getting customers funded quickly, including the ability to easily upload documents directly through the system eliminating the need for back-and-forth emails and phone calls.

Real-time display and detail of all applications including their current status.

Automatic alerts when transactions move through the approval and funding process allowing dealers to stay updated on existing transactions and keep their focus on closing new business.

Centralized destination that captures pertinent information on all applicants so dealers can easily revisit or reopen an existing transaction or prior customer.

Customized experience tailored to dealerships needs and designed to help dealers scale the financing services and solutions they provide to their customers.

"TopMark Funding has always been a resource for dealers and now we are increasing our commitment to working with dealerships by investing in technology and tools that help our dealership partners fund transactions easily and fast," said Evan Lang, Co-Founder and Managing Director at TopMark Funding. "With our commitment to dealers and with this new technology we expect that we will be able to decrease the total time invested by a dealership to fund a transaction by up to 50%. This translates to dealers being better equipped and having more time to focus on serving their customers, ultimately selling more trucks."

DealerLinc was beta tested with a select group of dealerships to ensure that each feature was delivering a solution to traditional pain points in the transaction funding process. It is now available to dealerships nationwide. To learn more about TopMark Funding and the business advantages provided by the new DealerLinc platform, visit www.DealerLinc.com.

About TopMark Funding

TopMark Funding, LLC, the premier funding partner for dealers, specializes in financing commercial vehicles and can effectively and efficiently handle dealer transactions. Founded in 2015, the company has a proven track record of helping transportation companies grow by offering strategic funding solutions for fleet owners and growing owner operators in a variety of situations. With a laser focus on speed, accuracy and unmatched customer service, TopMark Funding and its dedicated team assist dealers in financing over $5 million of commercial vehicles each month.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jamie Haley

[email protected]

818.635.6809

SOURCE TopMark Funding