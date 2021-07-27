TopMark Funding Produces Record-Breaking Quarter as Industry Returns to the Road

ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TopMark Funding , a premier funding destination for commercial vehicle dealerships and small to midsized fleets, has seen remarkable growth in 2021 by focusing on attracting and retaining top senior sales talent nationwide who have experience in the business and are inspired and fueled by the potential of a commission-only compensation model with unlimited earning potential.

TopMark continues to bolster a talented and growing team across the country as it sets another record-breaking quarter. In fact, TopMark in Q2 continued its trajectory and exceeded its revenue goal which had been set at a 35% increase quarter over quarter. The banner quarter netted 108% of the company's target resulting in a 45% increase against Q1 performance. The growth is attributed to both expansion of its sales team, strong product offerings, increasing brand awareness, a growing dealership network, and improvement in the overall economy. TopMark's back-half of 2021 plan forecasts additional increase in sales personnel and strong revenue growth.

"The TopMark team is energized by the growth we're experiencing this year, both in exceeding sales goals and growing our senior talent. After the uncertainty that 2020 brought to the transportation industry, and the overall economy, it's nice to see and be part of its rebound," said Co-Founder Dan Summers.

"The continued investment in our sales team expansion underscores our commitment to support our rapidly growing dealerships' business with top talent. This is another step in our journey to become a significant originator in the transportation space," said Co-Founder Evan Lang.

The company is focused on continuing the growth and momentum that its dedicated sales team has delivered to date within its dealership network. In the past quarter, the company has increased its account executives by 15% and is on par to meet its goal of a 45% total increase in its sales force by the end of the year.

The company plans to focus on expanding its footprint, growing its sales team and further enhancing its processes with added technology in the back half of the year. Dealerships can expect additional features within DealerLinc 2.0 which the company began developing in April and intends to roll out in Q3 2021.

About TopMark Funding

TopMark Funding, LLC, is a premier funding partner for dealerships, specializes in financing commercial vehicles, and can effectively and efficiently handle dealer transactions. Founded in 2015, the company has a proven track record of helping transportation companies expand by offering strategic funding solutions for growing small and mid-sized fleet owners. With a laser focus on speed, accuracy, and unmatched customer service, TopMark Funding and its dedicated team assist dealerships in financing over $60 million of commercial vehicles annually.

