TopMark Funding Ranks No. 2226 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

With Revenue Growth of 349 Percent, TopMark Funding Awarded No. 138 Spot Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in The Financial Services Sector

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that TopMark Funding ranks No. 2226 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. In addition to its overall ranking, the company is also recognized as the 318th fastest growing private company in California and No.138 in the financial services industry overall.

Inc. revealed today that TopMark Funding ranks No. 2226 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. This marks the first occasion that TopMark Funding is being recognized by Inc., securing a position on its esteemed Inc. 5000 list.

"It is an absolute honor to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States and to see the entire organization's hard work be recognized with a prestigious spot on the class of 2023 roster," said Managing Director and Co-Founder Evan Lang. "When we started this company, we always envisioned we'd have record-setting growth and thanks to our dedicated team, we've been able to achieve that growth year after year. This award celebrates each and every team member that helped the organization realize this honor."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"TopMark Funding is focused on how we can better serve our industry and our clients. Our focus is a large contributing factor to how we have achieved record-breaking growth," said Dan Summers, Co-Founder and Managing Director, TopMark Funding. "Technology innovation and sourcing and developing top talent helped put TopMark on the Inc. 5000 list and we are looking forward to celebrating even more successes as we continue to build a great business with this stellar team."

CONTACT:

Jamie Haley

[email protected]

818.635.6809

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

About TopMark Funding

TopMark Funding, LLC is a premier funding partner for dealerships specializing in financing commercial vehicles and can effectively and efficiently handle dealer transactions. Founded in 2015, the company has a proven track record of helping transportation companies expand by offering strategic funding solutions for growing small and mid-sized fleets. With a laser focus on speed, accuracy, and unmatched customer service, TopMark Funding and its dedicated team actively assist dealers in financing more than $10 million of commercial vehicles each month.

SOURCE TopMark Funding