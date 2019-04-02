TopMD, Inc. appoints Anthony Nuara MD, PhD to Medical Advisory Board

DALLAS, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TopMD, Inc., parent company of CLn® Skin Care, today announces appointment of Anthony Nuara MD, PhD to its Medical Advisory Board. "Dr. Nuara's extensive research background, teaching and clinical dermatology expertise will strengthen the CLn team," said Dr. Anwar, founder of TopMD, Inc.

"I treat a variety of inflammatory skin conditions including eczema and psoriasis," said Dr. Nuara. "The importance of gentle, yet effective therapeutic cleansing cannot be overstated, and is precisely what makes CLn so revolutionary. We have used hypochlorite baths and expensive wound gels for years in patients with atopic dermatitis and chronic skin infections. CLn has played an important and beneficial role in my patient's care by making these technologies readily available to patients as an over the counter, non-irritating cleansing gel."

Dr. Nuara is a board-certified dermatologist with Platinum Dermatology Partners specializing in medical, surgical, cosmetic and pediatric dermatology.

He earned degrees in the following areas:

Biochemistry, Chemistry, Molecular, Cellular Biology – Bachelor's, University of Arizona

– Bachelor's, Molecular Microbiology, Immunology, Medicine – MD/PhD, Saint Louis University School of Medicine

– MD/PhD, School of Medicine Residency in Dermatology – University of Texas , Southwestern Medical School

His post graduate studies led to his interest in biologic therapies and his understanding of the complex interactions of skin and microbes.

In addition to full time dermatology practice, Dr. Nuara is a lecturer on inflammatory skin disorders and conducts clinical trials. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. He is past president of the Phoenix Dermatological Society and a past executive board member of the Arizona Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery Society.

About CLn® Skin Care:

Formulated with sodium hypochlorite, CLn products offer medical grade cleansing that is gentle enough to use every day without a prescription. By rethinking skin care from the ground up, CLn Skin Care is changing the way physicians and consumers address troubled skin by adding a critical first step to their skin care regimen – therapeutic cleansing with CLn products. The results are remarkable.

CLn® BodyWash has been clinically tested and is safe to use on children six months of age and older. Visit CLnWash.com.

