Topnotch Resort Announces Major Expansion with 27 Luxury Residences and Comprehensive Resort Enhancement

Iconic Stowe, Vermont Resort to Undergo Expansion and Renovations

STOWE, Vt., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Topnotch Resort , one of Vermont's most celebrated destination properties, today announced plans for a significant expansion and enhancement project that will elevate the guest experience while introducing 27 fully furnished luxury residences to the Mountain Road location. The project is scheduled to break ground in 2026 and be completed in phases to allow the resort to remain open during construction.

The exterior of the Topnotch Residences three-story building (credit: VOCON). The redesigned and expanded Topnotch Resort lobby (credit: VOCON)

"This next chapter represents a thoughtful evolution of Topnotch that honors the resort's legacy while elevating every aspect of the guest experience," said Matthew Wheeler, Area General Manager of Topnotch Resort. "Our owners, AWH Partners, have committed to substantial improvements that will benefit both our valued guests and residence owners who will become part of the Topnotch community."

The Topnotch Residences

The new three-story world-class building will be seamlessly integrated into Topnotch Resort and accessible through the main lobby. It will offer one- to four-bedroom residences ranging from 1,000 to 2,400 square feet. Each residence will feature open floor plans, finely crafted furnishings by RH, large windows that showcase views of the Green Mountains, and private storage in a climate-controlled underground parking garage. Select residences include dens/media rooms, private terraces, and adjacent lock-off studio suites offering flexible living arrangements.

Residence owners will enjoy full access to Topnotch's extensive amenities, including:

Full-service Wellness Spa with 60-foot indoor pool and outdoor family and adult pools

State-of-the-art Fitness Center with personal training and yoga classes

Topnotch Tennis Academy, ranked among the Top 10 U.S. Tennis Resorts

Direct access to 50 miles of mountain biking trails

On-site ski equipment and mountain bike valet, and private shuttle service to Stowe Mountain Resort

Two resort restaurants featuring Vermont-inspired cuisine and locally-sourced ingredients

Owners will have the option to participate in a rental management program, allowing their residences to generate revenue when not in personal use. For more information on the renovation and expansion, or to reserve a place in the purchase queue for the Residences, please visit TopnotchResidences.com .

Comprehensive Resort Enhancements

Coinciding with the expansion are renovations to Topnotch Resort, including an expanded lobby for an enhanced arrival experience, upgrades to all 68 hotel rooms, renovations to the Resort's two restaurants including a reimagining of all-day restaurant The Roost, and restoring the spa and pools. The Resort will remain open during construction, with work completed in phases.

Best-in-Class Development Team

An experienced development team is executing the entire project:

Developer : AWH Partners, a New York City-based real estate investment firm with extensive experience in resort real estate

: AWH Partners, a New York City-based real estate investment firm with extensive experience in resort real estate Operator & Management : Spire Hospitality, a national hospitality management company with one of the largest rental management platforms in North America

: Spire Hospitality, a national hospitality management company with one of the largest rental management platforms in North America Architecture : VOCON, an award-winning national architecture and design firm

: VOCON, an award-winning national architecture and design firm Interior Design : RH for Residences; VOCON for resort public areas

: RH for Residences; VOCON for resort public areas Sales: Coldwell Banker Carlson of Stowe, Vermont

"Since acquiring Topnotch Resort in 2018, we recognized the extraordinary opportunity to enhance one of New England's premier year-round resort destinations," said Chad Cooley, Co-founder and Managing Partner, AWH Partners. "These improvements will position Topnotch for its next era while maintaining the intimate, authentic Vermont experience our guests have treasured for decades."

Economic Impact and Community Benefits

The project is expected to generate significant economic benefits for the Stowe region and Lamoille County. Construction of the Residences and Resort enhancements will create approximately 500 construction jobs during the project, with the completed project adding an estimated 28-34 permanent positions across hospitality, spa, food and beverage, and property management services. The enhanced Resort is projected to increase annual visitor spending in the local economy, benefiting area restaurants, retailers, and recreational outfitters while reinforcing Stowe's position as Vermont's premier four-season destination resort community.

Visit TopnotchResidences.com for more information and updates.

About Topnotch Resort

Set within 120 acres at the foot of Mount Mansfield in Stowe, Vermont, Topnotch Resort is a AAA Four-Diamond property currently featuring 68 guestrooms and suites, 15 resort homes, and world-class amenities including the award-winning 25,000 square foot Topnotch Spa, the Topnotch Tennis Academy, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, and multiple indoor and outdoor pools and Jacuzzis. Surrounded by Vermont's legendary Green Mountains, the Resort offers a four-season luxury retreat with skiing, hiking, biking, and numerous outdoor activities within easy access of Stowe village and Stowe Mountain Resort.

About AWH Partners

Since its founding in 2010, privately held AWH Partners has invested more than $2 billion in hospitality real estate, partnering with leading investors to strategically source, develop and manage high-performing assets. The vertically integrated investment firm includes Spire Hospitality, which provides hotel management services, and AWH Development, a full-service real estate development company. Its principals, Russ Flicker, Jon Rosenfeld and Chad Cooley, are veterans of the real estate and financial industries, including executive experience with Blackstone and The Related Companies. The firm is headquartered in New York City.

About Spire Hospitality

Spire Hospitality is a nationally recognized third-party hotel and resort management company specializing in delivering exceptional guest experiences and providing an outstanding place to work. The Irving, TX-based company's diverse portfolio of properties includes unique independent and branded hotels and resorts. Spire is part of the AWH Partners family, which also includes AWH Development, a full-service real estate development company headquartered in New York. With more than 35 years of hotel operating experience, Spire is committed to preserving, protecting and enhancing hotel real estate value. For more information, visit https://spirehotels.com/ .

Media Contact:

Kathie Gonzalez

[email protected]

SOURCE Topnotch Resort