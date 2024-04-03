Topo Athletic Taps Tantrum Agency As New Creative Agency of Record

Partnership to Support Brand Growth and Expansion for the Rising Footwear Brand

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Topo Athletic (Topo), a leading provider of performance athletic and outdoor footwear, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with award-winning creative agency Tantrum Agency (Tantrum).

Tantrum, selected after a competitive nationwide search, will serve as the company's strategic and creative agency of record. Tantrum will work with the Topo team on brand communication, campaign development and digital marketing to elevate brand awareness and expand Topo's reach in the athletic footwear market.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Topo, following its recent acquisition by Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), whose portfolio also includes brands such as Vince Camuto, Jessica Simpson and Keds.

This space is familiar for Tantrum, who has become known for its strategic, brand-first approach to creative, having helped companies across industries tap into their brand power at key moments in their organization's growth and evolution. The team's over eight decades of collective experience also includes significant depth in retail marketing, including work with powerhouse brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Bath & Body Works, The Athlete's Foot, SOMA and the NBA.

"We immediately felt a collaborative synergy with Tantrum and appreciate the team's well-rounded retail marketing experience. Through our partnership, we are eager to raise brand awareness and build interest across all channels of our business in a meaningful, authentic way," said Marketing Director, Michael O'Brien, whose team will work closely with Tantrum.

"Tantrum understands our brand, our values, and our desire to connect more deeply with our customers. They bring great energy and critical thinking that will help us reach our customers on an emotional level," said Topo founder, Tony Post.

Post, an industry veteran and a competitive runner himself in the 80's, launched Topo in 2013. The company has risen among the ranks in the running shoe industry, specifically run specialty. This year alone, Topo has received accolades for the best running and hiking shoes of 2024 from publications such as Outside, Men's Health, Runner's World, Travel + Leisure and more.

"Partnering with Topo Athletic has truly felt like a natural fit for us," said David Tann, founder and CEO of Tantrum. "From our first interaction with Tony and the Topo team, it was evident that they possessed something unique. Their commitment to staying true to their roots while pushing boundaries resonated deeply with our team. We're eager to bring our creative energy to the table and help Topo elevate its brand presence while staying true to the essence of what makes them special."

ABOUT TOPO ATHLETIC

Topo Athletic designs performance footwear that combines instinctive human movement with modern performance and lightweight comfort on the road, trail, and during active recovery. Industry veteran Tony Post founded Topo Athletic in 2013, drawing on his time as a competitive runner and over 30 years of experience in the footwear industry with brands such as Vibram and Rockport to create Topo Athletic's signature fit. Headquartered in Framingham, Mass., Topo is located on mile 7 of the Boston Marathon course. For more information, visit www.topoathletic.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X @topoathletic.

ABOUT TANTRUM AGENCY

Tantrum Agency is an award-winning, brand-first creative agency, founded by industry veteran David Tann. Tantrum's agency offerings range from branding and web design to digital marketing, creative campaigns and beyond. But no matter the service, one fundamental belief drives it all: the brand is everything. It's not just a logo or a tagline – it's the very essence of who they are and what they stand for. Tantrum believes integrity is the cornerstone of any reputable brand, and consistency is the key to building trust and loyalty. They believe in the power of creativity – in daring to think differently, challenging the status quo, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. They believe in embodying the brand in everything they do – in their work, their relationships, and their culture. Because, when you live and breathe the brand, you become its greatest advocate and its most powerful ally. When the brand is everything, anything is possible. For more information, visit www.tantrumagency.com or follow on Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram @tantrumagency.

