Topo Chico Hard and Soccer Apparel Company CHARLY Drop "Fútbol Fit Check Jersey" That Helps Fund Soccer Fandom This Summer

Part of a larger apparel collection, the "Fútbol Fit Check Jersey" gives fans the chance to win money to help offset the cost of celebrating soccer this summer!

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Topo Chico Hard and iconic Mexican soccer apparel brand CHARLY are teaming up to drop a limited-edition soccer apparel collection featuring the "Fútbol Fit Check Jersey."

Inspired by fit-check culture and designed to help offset the cost of matchday expenses during the summer's international soccer tournament, each jersey purchased gives 21+ age consumers a chance to win a "Fit Check," with prizes up to $1,000 to help cover their bar tabs, watch parties, tickets and soccer travel.

The drop-driven campaign features four weekly jersey releases starting Monday, May 18 at 9 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. CT / 12 p.m. ET, with additional drops on May 27, June 3 and June 10.

CHICAGO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the cost of sports fandom continues to rise, with some spending thousands each year to support their favorite teams, Topo Chico Hard and the iconic Mexican soccer apparel brand CHARLY are helping die-hard fans turn their fashion "fit checks" into real checks.

The limited-edition Topo Chico Hard x CHARLY “Fútbol Fit Check Jersey” turns matchday style into a real-world payoff, giving fans the chance to unlock funds to help cover bar tabs, watch parties and tickets.

Just in time for this summer's highly anticipated international soccer tournament, Topo Chico Hard and CHARLY are releasing a limited-edition apparel collection, including a "Fútbol Fit Check Jersey" that comes with a physical "Fit Check" and gives legal drinking age fans the chance to win* up to $1,000 to help cover expenses throughout the summer of soccer.

"Being a fan today isn't just about the game, it's about showing up for every moment around it," said Jamie Rotnicki, Vice President of Innovation and Beyond Beer Marketing at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "With the Topo Chico Hard X CHARLY apparel collection featuring our 'Fútbol Fit Check Jersey,' we're tapping into how fans express themselves through style and turning that into a real payoff. It's a fun, refreshing way to celebrate fandom during one of the biggest sporting events of the summer."

THE CHARLY & TOPO CHICO HARD APPAREL COLLECTION

The collection blends CHARLY's authentic and unique sportswear designs with the refreshing and iconic aesthetic of Topo Chico Hard – brands that are both rooted in culture and authentically connected to the world of soccer – across items like bomber jackets, scarves, hats, sweatshirts and the hero "Fútbol Fit Check Jersey." Fans can purchase the full collection by visiting www.shop.topochicohard.com/collections/topo-chico-hard-x-charly.

"FÚTBOL FIT CHECK" PROGRAM

The CHARLY-designed "Fútbol Fit Check Jersey," available in two unique designs, features Topo Chico Hard branding and a physical "Fit Check," that gives consumers the chance to unlock funds for soccer celebrations, merging bold design with a built-in chance to earn prizes. Each "Fit Check" has a unique QR code that can be entered for a chance to win a real check up to $1,000 to put toward expenses like bar tabs, watch parties, ticket purchases or even soccer travel.

Each "Fútbol Fit Check Jersey," will cost $65 and be released through four weekly drops by visiting www.shop.topochicohard.com/collections/topo-chico-hard-futbol-fit-checks leading up to the summer soccer season, giving fans multiple chances to participate. The drops are scheduled for May 18, May 27, June 3 and June 10 at 9 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. CT / 12 p.m. ET.

The "Fútbol Fit Check Jersey" is just the beginning. Throughout the summer, Topo Chico Hard will continue to show up for fans with local activations in select markets, creator partnerships, and surprise-and-delight moments.

Fans can follow @topochicoalcus on social media for the latest drop announcements, campaign moments and opportunities to get their own "Fit Check."

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C), who are 21 years or older. Enter by purchase while supplies last or by social post by 6/15/26. See Official Rules at Topochicohardfitchecks.com for odds, free method of entry and all details. Void where prohibited. Prize fulfilled as transfer to Venmo account.

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through its Americas and EMEA&APAC reporting segments and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

ABOUT CHARLY

Established in 1949 in Mexico City, CHARLY is a leading soccer brand that is an official partner of the United Soccer League (United States). The company, a third-generation family-owned and operated business based in León, Guanajuato, rebranded as CHARLY in 1977 and entered the soccer space in 2014, when it launched CHARLY Fútbol. They sponsor four Liga MX teams – Atlas, Atlético de San Luis, León, and Santos Laguna - making CHARLY the league's most prominent brand. On the USL side, CHARLY sponsors Monterey Bay FC, Oakland Roots, Ozark United FC, San Antonio FC, and the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Additionally, CHARLY sponsors Oakland Soul in the USL W League. To learn more about CHARLY, visit charly.us or follow CHARLY on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and @charlyfutbol on Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT

Ashley Byer

[email protected]

SOURCE Molson Coors Beverage Company