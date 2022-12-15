Topography Health Named to the 2022 CB Insights' Digital Health 150 List

Clinical trial innovator recognized for achievements in clinical trials tech

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Topography Health , a full-stack clinical trials platform for community physicians, to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150 , showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022.

Expanding access to life-saving therapeutics and advancing medical research face structural barriers which prevent millions of Americans from participating in clinical trials. Similarly, while many physicians are interested in conducting clinical trials, few have the resources or tools needed to be successful. Topography makes clinical trials possible by providing community practices with a full stack technology suite and a white glove services experience to run and scale clinical research in their practices. Launched in early 2022 , Topography now reaches millions of patients through a network of community practices.

"Local medical practices want to conduct research programs but are chronically under-resourced. We believe that providing physicians with the right tools and services will unlock more trial access and reach new patient populations," said Topography Health co-founder Andrew Kirchner. "To be named as one of CB Insights' Digital Health leaders in the clinical trials space further validates our belief that empowering community practices is a massive business and societal opportunity, and one we will continue to bet on."

Utilizing the CB Insights platform , the research team selected these 150 winners from a pool of over 13,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores , market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed over 3,000 Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

Quick facts on the 2022 Digital Health 150:

Equity funding and deals : Since 2017, this year's Digital Health 150 winners have raised around $5.6B in equity funding across 378 deals. This includes approximately $1.6B raised across 85 deals in 2022 YTD alone.

: Since 2017, this year's Digital Health 150 winners have raised around in equity funding across 378 deals. This includes approximately raised across 85 deals in 2022 YTD alone. Unicorns : This year's list includes only 5 unicorns with a $1B+ valuation, around 3% of the total list. For comparison, last year's list contained 17. This tracks with a broader drop in new unicorns across sectors in 2022

: This year's list includes only 5 unicorns with a $1B+ valuation, around 3% of the total list. For comparison, last year's list contained 17. This tracks with a broader Global Reach: Winners in this year's Digital Health 150 span 18 countries across 5 continents. A quarter (25%) are headquartered outside of the US — the most in the history of our list. While the US still leads, the UK comes in second with 9 winners, followed by Canada with 5 and Brazil with 3.

"From reimagining clinical care, to leveraging tech like AR/VR to improve surgical training, this year's Digital Health 150 winners are transforming the future of healthcare with digital technology," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "This increasingly global cohort, representing more than 18 countries across five continents, is not only driving better patient outcomes, but making healthcare more accessible. We are excited to follow the meaningful impact and continued success of this year's winners."

About Topography Health

Topography Health is accelerating and expanding medical research by empowering private practice physicians to become clinical trialists in local communities across North America. Reducing the administrative and business management burden placed on the physician, Topography helps medical practices better understand their patient populations, recommends which studies have high odds of uptake and impact, recruits patients, and hires and manages research staff. Local clinical trials powered by Topography provide patients with a broad range of health conditions access to personalized clinical trials for the first time. For more information, visit https://www.jointopo.com/ .

Contact:

[email protected]

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

