Toposware Closes Strategic Investment Round to Revolutionize Zero-Knowledge Infrastructure

News provided by

Toposware

01 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toposware, a pioneer in zero-knowledge technology, is proud to announce the successful completion of its $5 million strategic seed extension round.

The round was led by Evolution Equity Partners and featured participation from prominent investors such as Triatomic Capital, K2 Access Fund, Polygon's Founder and Chairman Sandeep Nailwal, as well as key leaders across global insurance, finance, manufacturing, healthcare, consulting and tech. The key highlights of this raise include the following:

Strategic Partners: This latest funding round was purposefully constructed to bring key VCs and industry leaders on board with direct experience in building global standards, scaling ubiquitous products to massive market share, and aligning access and utility within target market sectors.

Enterprise Scalability: With a focus on addressing challenges related to interoperability, privacy, and scalability, Toposware is poised to bring zero-knowledge to the enterprise ecosystem. This investment will further enable the company to engage leading enterprise clients with the launch of its Enterprise Early Access Program.

Topos Builders Program: Toposware's recently launched Testnet and the Topos Builders Program which are driving increased adoption and developing the next generation of zero-knowledge infrastructure. The first Topos Builders Program cohort is currently oversubscribed by 500% and is on track to attract projects and talent into the ecosystem from day one.

Core Infrastructure: The Toposware team's growth plans continue with the recruitment of world-class talent to fulfill its goals of building disruptive technology for a trustless connected future. With a current emphasis in the Americas and Europe, Toposware is focused on further building out its engineering team to deliver core zero-knowledge infrastructure and community roles for ecosystem adoption.

Taher Elgamal, Evolution Equity Partner and "Father of SSL", commented on the significance of Toposware's technology, "creating infrastructure that fundamentally changes the way parties digitally interact is a daunting undertaking, however, the opportunities are massive. Evolution Equity Partners is excited to support Toposware as they lead from the front - propelling zero-knowledge innovation to mainstream utility. We believe the team has the passion and expertise to set zero-knowledge proofs as a core component of the next generation of global technology infrastructure."

Toposware's CEO, Theo Gauthier, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's future, stating, "Toposware is entering a new phase of growth and development where we are laser-focused on applying the differentiated utility of zero-knowledge to real-world use cases. We couldn't be more excited to be supported by this world-class investor group and look forward to leveraging their collective experience to accelerate the execution of our goals - bringing developers, product teams, organizations, and users together to create novel value."

About Toposware 
Toposware is a research and engineering company building disruptive technology for a trustless, connected future. Our team takes a collaborative, academic approach to innovating and engineering infrastructure, protocol standards, and products to enable inclusive value creation within a decentralized future. We are committed to solving the hardest problems in cryptography and distributed systems to advance novel open internet standards.

SOURCE Toposware

