Topp Essentials Launches Ergonomic Sky Stand Up Desk

Healthier Working Style

Say goodbye to the sedentary lifestyle that makes millions of people stressed, unhealthy, and uninspired. Through an elevated desk, you can expect increased energy, better posture, improved circulation, and enhanced productivity.

Say goodbye to the sedentary lifestyle that makes millions of people stressed, unhealthy, and uninspired. Through an elevated desk, you can expect increased energy, better posture, improved circulation, and enhanced productivity. Efficient Working Space

Boasting of highly functional features, the Sky Stand Up Desk is built to increase proficiency and inspire creative ideas. This state-of-the-art desk includes:

Boasting of highly functional features, the Sky Stand Up Desk is built to increase proficiency and inspire creative ideas. This state-of-the-art desk includes: Touch Button Control – different tasks demand different levels of energy and concentration. With one touch of a button, go all the way up to 51 inches when meeting challenging tasks or keep it as low as 25 inches when drafting creative work.



Wide Desk Space – spanning to 59 inches desktop width, it has enough room for monitors and computers, keyboards, and even paperwork so you have all your working essentials handy.



Leveling Floor Gliders and Digital Height Adjustment – custom fit your desk and seamlessly adjust its height for your working preference.



Sufficient Power Outlets – equipped with 8 AC and 4 USB outlets so you can run and charge your devices.



Whiteboard Desk Surface – no need to reach out for a pad – you can make quick notes or sketch your ideas when inspiration strikes right where you are.

Clean, Polished Desk

The Sky Stand Up Desk is built with two cable management boxes to keep your working area uncluttered. Its sophisticated and polished surface is inspired by a European design.

Topp Essentials also accommodates commercial orders from companies. Businesses can request a proposal from the Contact Page or call 1-877-528-3269 from Monday to Friday between 9am to 5pm.

About Topp Essentials:

Founded by entrepreneur Eli Libby after spending long hours working from a desk, Eli realized the need for a highly functional and stylish working desk fit for the active, contemporary lifestyle.

SkyDesk is Eli's brainchild and Topp Essential's innovative standing desk for an enhanced working environment. For more information visit www.toppessentials.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topp-essentials-launches-ergonomic-sky-stand-up-desk-300656070.html

SOURCE Topp Essentials

Related Links

http://www.toppessentials.com

