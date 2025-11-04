TOPPAN Digital IP Announces the Launch of STREAM IP: Revolutionizing International Patent Filing, Translation and Renewals

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPPAN Digital IP is delighted to announce the launch of STREAM IP, an advanced technology platform set to redefine the international patent filing landscape. STREAM IP brings together state-of-the-art technology and industry expertise to address long-standing challenges, offering a user-friendly, comprehensive solution for filing, translation and renewal of patents, worldwide.

STREAM IP delivers on the founders' vision for the future of IP filing solutions as integrated, intelligent, transparent, intuitive and secure, helping customers manage their filing processes more easily and with greater confidence.

Key features of STREAM IP include:

Seamless integration with clients' existing IP filing ecosystems, ensuring secure data management and compatibility at every step.

An intuitive and highly configurable user-interface that streamlines international patent filing and translation processes, provides instant quotes for complex orders and centralizes case management.

A comprehensive filing portfolio view, tailored to users' specific needs and offering intuitive insights and configurable analytics tools.

Integration with STREAM AI from TOPPAN Digital Language, harnessing artificial intelligence with expert human oversight for efficient, high-quality translations.

Security by design, backed with ISO 27001 certification.

With ongoing enhancements planned, STREAM IP is set to continually adapt to client needs as the industry evolves.

Innovation, quality and consistency are the pillars of TOPPAN Digital IP's philosophy. STREAM IP is complemented by our expert IP services, comprising skilled paralegals, project managers, subject-specialist translators and filing agents to deliver a full-service solution that ensures that every submission meets the exacting standards of the demanding sector we exist to serve.

Commenting on the launch, Senior Vice President of TOPPAN Digital IP Neil Simpkin said, "I'm incredibly excited to launch STREAM IP to the market. At TOPPAN Digital IP, we believe there is a better way for companies to manage their international patent portfolios. Our integrated, event-driven approach to case management allows users to gain accurate, real-time cost data combined with the business intelligence needed to align scalable day-to-day operations with informed strategic decision-making."

Christophe Djaouani, President of TOPPAN Digital Language, also added, "The launch of STREAM IP marks a significant milestone for TOPPAN Digital IP and the wider TOPPAN Digital Language group. It exemplifies our commitment to harnessing advanced technologies and deep sector expertise to simplify how businesses manage and protect their most valuable content globally. With STREAM IP, we are reaffirming our commitment to delivering easy-to-use, innovative solutions that truly benefit our clients."

STREAM IP is now available for demonstration and testing. We invite interested parties to experience its capabilities firsthand and provide feedback on its features. Attendees of IP Service World in Munich will have the opportunity to engage with TOPPAN Digital IP representatives, who will be on-site to showcase the platform and answer any questions. For further information, or to arrange a demonstration, please visit the TOPPAN Digital IP website (www.toppandigital-ip.com) or contact us at [email protected].

About TOPPAN Digital IP

TOPPAN Digital IP is a division of TOPPAN Digital Language, a specialist provider of language solutions for high-risk, business-critical content. We are proudly part of TOPPAN Holdings Inc. a public company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Tokyo: 7911) and a leading global provider of integrated solutions in the fields of printing, communications, security, packaging, materials and electronics.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811884/TOPPAN_DIGITAL_IP_logo.jpg

SOURCE TOPPAN Digital Language