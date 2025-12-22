Toppan Merrill announces new Quinn platform to broad market acceptance

Consultative technology leader backed by 55+ years of industry and service expertise

NEW YORK and ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toppan Merrill, a global leader in simplifying the complexity of regulatory disclosure and compliant communications, today announces the successful launch and broad market acceptance of their next generation SaaS content creation platform, Quinn by Toppan Merrill™ (http://www.toppanmerrill.com/Quinn).

Quinn is now empowering legal and corporate professionals with a powerful, flexible, SaaS platform that streamlines the creation of complex regulatory disclosure documents for capital markets transactions. Legal professionals are taking advantage of features that eliminate low-value formatting tasks, accelerate review cycles and simplify comment reconciliation, shifting the focus to perfecting their content with the complete partnership and support of Toppan Merrill dedicated service experts.

This milestone-launch and platform implementation marks the largest technology investment and platform release in Toppan Merrill history. President JoAnn Kern emphasized, "The Quinn platform exemplifies our commitment to developing consultative technology coupled with our long history of regulatory disclosure and compliant communications expertise. We are excited to deliver a platform that truly streamlines complex communications workflows and processes for our clients. The initial release focuses on capital markets transactions and IPO filings, with accelerated development that will extend Quinn capabilities for all capital markets transactions and into the corporate compliance markets we serve."

Built by incorporating the insight and requests of legal professionals, Quinn delivers an unmatched, new level of control and secure collaboration capabilities to manage complex regulatory documents. "Quinn is already transforming workflows for our legal and corporate clients. The complexity and risks of capital markets disclosure demand efficiency and robust risk mitigation," shared Chief Revenue Officer Bob Bergstrom. "This platform puts complete control in the hands of our clients, coupled with features that meet their specific needs. The Quinn platform delivers on all fronts and is backed by the deep subject matter expertise of our world-class service organization."

About Quinn by Toppan Merrill

Creating complex communication content is mission-critical for modern business. With Quinn, law firms and corporations benefit from:

Smart Format. The automatic delivery of perfectly formatted documents with a click of a button.

The automatic delivery of perfectly formatted documents with a click of a button. Smart Track. Technology that tracks all drafting activity of every user down to the paragraph, with the ability to restore from any previous version with a single click.

Technology that tracks all drafting activity of every user down to the paragraph, with the ability to restore from any previous version with a single click. Smart Share. Real-time collaboration with full access and role-based permissioning at the document and section level, while retaining first person control of final approval of every change.

Real-time collaboration with full access and role-based permissioning at the document and section level, while retaining first person control of final approval of every change. Smart Content. Common content connected in a single library, reducing risk and improving drafting efficiency within and across documents. Change content once, and the change is made everywhere in the document.

Common content connected in a single library, reducing risk and improving drafting efficiency within and across documents. Change content once, and the change is made everywhere in the document. Smart Sync. Proprietary technology dynamically synchronizes Microsoft Excel® spreadsheet financial data in real time, linking single values and full tables to one or multiple Quinn documents.

Quinn by Toppan Merrill marks a new era in regulatory disclosure and complex communications, providing unmatched control, efficiency, and expert support to clients across the capital markets and beyond. Plus, Quinn checks the box with easy onboarding, security embedded at every level, Single Sign-On (SSO) authentication, SOC 2 Type 1 Attestation and ISO 27001 Certification.

Toppan Merrill

Toppan Merrill is a global technology leader committed to simplifying the complexity of regulatory disclosure and regulated communications requirements. We are an innovative and trusted partner for legal, corporate, financial and health plan markets. Toppan Merrill is part of Toppan Holdings, a leading and diversified global provider of sustainable, integrated solutions.

