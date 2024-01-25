Toppan Merrill Drives ESG and CSRD Reporting Excellence with Nasdaq

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toppan Merrill, a technology-driven, global leader simplifying the complexity of regulatory disclosure and regulated communications, today announced it is working with Nasdaq to drive excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) reporting. The combination of Toppan Merrill technology and expertise with Nasdaq Metrio™, a SaaS-based, end-to-end sustainability reporting platform, will provide corporations with consultative, sustainability reporting expertise and technologies that streamline the reporting process every step of the way.

Bob Bergstrom, chief revenue officer, Toppan Merrill
"Environmental, social and governance reporting has become a key factor for investor reporting and business investment," said Bob Bergstrom, chief revenue officer, Toppan Merrill. "We are excited to team up with Nasdaq and bring together industry-leading sustainability disclosure expertise to ensure our clients accurately convey their sustainability commitment through transparent reporting and stakeholder communications."

Together, Toppan Merrill and Nasdaq will deliver offerings that enable clients to capitalize on the positive influence of sharing their sustainability story while preparing to comply with future ESG regulatory disclosure requirements, including CSRD. Clients receive unparalleled insight and guidance from sustainability experts from initial consultation through data collection, design, production and electronic report distribution.

Toppan Merrill is a global leader committed to simplifying the complexity of regulatory disclosure and regulated communications. Through consultative technology, expert knowledge and service excellence, Toppan Merrill is continuously improving the process of creating compliant communications for capital markets transactions, regulatory disclosure filings, shareholder and member communications and sustainability reporting. Toppan Merrill is part of Toppan Holdings, a leading and diversified provider of sustainable, integrated solutions. To learn more about Toppan Merrill, visit us on LinkedIn and www.ToppanMerrill.com.

Toppan Merrill Welcomes New Chief Product Officer Jon Chu

