Toppan Merrill Names Oak Dellenbach Senior Vice President of Sales

"We are thrilled to welcome Oak to the Toppan Merrill family," said Bob Bergstrom, Chief Revenue Officer. "Oak has a diverse background and a wealth of experience in guiding sales teams to maximize efforts and increase revenue."

As Senior Vice President of Sales, Dellenbach is charged with leading the Western Regional sales team in enhancing Toppan Merrill's market presence and growing market share. Additionally, Dellenbach will be responsible for promoting organic growth by leveraging his past experience working in senior leadership, sales and account management positions.

Most recently, Dellenbach served as Senior Sales Manager at Siemens in the Bay Area. In addition, he has held senior sales positions with ITRenew and Cintas. Dellenbach attended CSU-Stanislaus in Turlock, CA.

"Toppan Merrill's passion to expand what's possible for clients, its streamlined business model and global reach make it an emerging force in the financial printing and communications solutions industry," Dellenbach said. "I am delighted to be joining the Toppan Merrill team at this exciting time."

About Toppan Merrill

Toppan Merrill, a leader in financial printing and communication solutions, is part of the Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., the world's leading printing group, headquartered in Tokyo with approximately US$14 billion in annual sales. Toppan Merrill has been a pioneer and trusted partner to the financial, legal and corporate communities for five decades, providing secure, innovative solutions to complex content and communications requirements. Through proactive partnerships, unparalleled expertise, continuous innovation and unmatched service, Toppan Merrill delivers a hassle-free experience for mission-critical content for capital markets transactions, financial reporting and regulatory disclosure filings, and marketing and communications solutions for regulated and non-regulated industries.

With global expertise in major capital markets, Toppan Merrill delivers unmatched service around the world.

Learn more at www.toppanmerrill.com.

SOURCE Toppan Merrill

Related Links

https://toppanmerrill.com

