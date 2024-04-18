Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. partners with BREWS for BLiNDNESS

DECORAH, Iowa, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. has partnered with Iowa based Non-Profit BREWS for BLiNDNESS to support their mission of raising awareness of a cure and preventative treatments for age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and retinitis pigmentosa (RP).

"We're very excited to help raise funds and awareness of BREWS for BLiNDNESS through our March Round Up Campaign in our taproom and by donating $1 from every pint of our AIM Elevated Ale. Rob's story is an inspiration, and we look forward to continuing our help of the BREWS for BLiNDNESS mission," stated Sam Lewey, Toppling Goliath's Marketing Director.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. as a partner says Rob Hage, a patient at the University of Iowa Institute for Vision Research, and co-founder of BREWS for BLiNDNESS with his family. "Every campaign in every community delivers hope to people who may have not yet heard this good news! Every day brings us one step closer to seeing the delivery of an affordable cure."

To join this worldwide effort to share awareness and delivery of an affordable cure, please contact: BREWSforBLiNDNESS.org online at https://www.brewsforblindness.org

SOURCE BREWS for BLiNDNESS