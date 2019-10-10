Toppo Lighting to attend 2019 Light Middle East exhibition on 15-17 October in Dubai

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Light Middle East exhibition will take place from 15 to 17th this October in Dubai International Convention & Exhi, Dubai, bringing together over 1,200 exhibitors from around 28 countries and regions. New advanced Architectural, outdoor, indoor lighting etc., automation equipment, intelligent control technology and lighting solutions in LED area will be shown.

Shenzhen Toppo Lighting will participate the Light Middle East at Booth No. 1D42. The latest full range high performance UFO and linear High Bay Light, IP65 Industrial Tri-proof light, Eco Back-lit Panel light, Various down light, linear, batten etc. Commercial lighting will be released.

Welcome to visit 1D42. Toppo is looking forward to share, learn and exchange ideas with audience. Toppo's 9-year LED areas experience German Product Manager Tobis Krumbholz also will supply DiaLux support and Product development. Be ready for another eye-opening sourcing journey.

About Toppo Lighting:

Shenzhen Toppo Lighting is one of leading led lighting manufacturers in China since established in 2008, with full experiences in OEM/ODM solutions. Specialized in developing, producing and selling commercial and industrial Led Lighting around the World. 260 workers, 10000 square meters non-dust workshop, qualified testing lab, ISO approved, TUV/UL products certificated, this is how Toppo keep high quality and competitive prices for global valued customers. Our Service, your choice.

For more details, please contact:

Mr. Mason Chan

T: +86-755-8429-6818

Web: www.toppoledlighting.com

E-mail: inquiry@toppolighting.com

SOURCE Toppo Lighting

