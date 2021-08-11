Topps® 2021 Allen & Ginter Collection is Back Featuring the Biggest Names in Sports and Entertainment

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Topps Company®, exclusive trading card partner of the MLB and the leading manufacturer in entertainment and sports trading cards and collectibles, today released the annual Topps® Allen & Ginter Collection celebrating the most iconic moments and names in sports and entertainment. The new 2021 collection will feature fan-favorite actors, sports stars and TV personalities including celebrities like Marc Anthony, Bobby Moynihan, Jose Andres and more.

Highlights from the 2021 Topps Allen & Ginter set include cards featuring:

Marc Anthony , Latin Music Icon Singer/Songwriter

, Latin Music Icon Singer/Songwriter Jose Andres , Spanish-American Chef and Entrepreneur

, Spanish-American Chef and Entrepreneur TJ Lavin, BMX Rider and Television Host

Sarah Spain , Sports Reporter

, Sports Reporter Steelo Brim, TV Personality and Actor

Jeff Garlin, Stand-Up Comedian and Actor

Rose Lavelle , Professional Soccer Player

, Professional Soccer Player Jason Biggs , Actor and Comedian

, Actor and Comedian Bobby Moynihan , Actor, Comedian and Writer

"We are thrilled to release another Topps Allen & Ginter Collection that celebrates some of the world's greatest champions and pop-culture icons, and offers something for every type of fan to collect," said David Leiner, Topps' Global General Manager, Sports & Entertainment. "As we continue to celebrate our 70th anniversary of baseball card history, this set expands our rich heritage of the trading card tradition, while honoring celebrities like Marc Anthony and Daniel Kim, to sports legends such as Michelle Akers and Rocky Bleier."

"Ever since I was a kid, I've always dreamt about having my own trading card," said singer-songwriter Marc Anthony. "I am so honored to be a part of this year's collection as Topps celebrates a milestone anniversary in trading card history, and to also be in great company alongside such an admirable group of sports and pop-culture icons."

Don't miss out on the thrill of opening new packs of 2021 Topps Allen & Ginter cards, starting on August 11th, 2021. Find packs and much more online at Topps.com , and at retailers and local hobby shops.

Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is a global consumer products company that entertains and delights consumers through a diversified, engaging, multi-platform product portfolio that includes physical and digital collectibles, trading cards, trading card games, sticker and album collections, memorabilia, curated experiential events, gift cards and novelty confections. Topps Physical Sports & Entertainment products include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, National Hockey League, Formula 1, Star Wars, WWE, Wacky Packages®, Garbage Pail Kids®, Mars Attacks® and more. Topps Digital Sports & Entertainment has connected with people around the world who have downloaded our apps including Topps® BUNT®, TOPPS® KICK®, Star Wars™: Card Trader by Topps®, Topps® WWE SLAM™, Topps® NHL SKATE™, Marvel Collect! by Topps® and Disney Collect! by Topps®. Topps Digital Services is a leading processor, distributor and program manager of prepaid gift cards and provider of cloud-based financial services and white label e-gift solutions for widely recognized digital businesses that include Airbnb, Deliveroo, DoorDash, Hulu, Instacart, Netflix, Nike, Twitch and Uber. Topps Confections, Bazooka Candy Brands, produces, markets and distributes confections brands including Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop®, Finders Keepers®, and Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information visit topps.com, play.toppsapps.com, toppsdigitalservices.com and Candymania.com.

