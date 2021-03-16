Topps Announces Further Expansion in Japan

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Topps Company, Inc., a global leader in sports and entertainment trading cards and collectibles, today announced its international expansion into the Japanese market. To better serve the Japanese and Asian market's increasing demand for trading cards, Topps has opened a new office in Tokyo. With its presence in Tokyo, Topps will increase its support to local customers and collectors in Japan and across the Asia region.

Since the 1930s, Topps has continued to innovate products to include experiential, one-of-a-kind events and unique promotions and to appeal to its global consumers with localized offerings. Through partnerships with proven local talent and Topps' long-standing partnerships with global licensing partners like Major League Baseball, UEFA, Bundesliga, and Star Wars, this expansion in Japan is designed to support the creative culture of trading cards and continue Topps' heritage of empowering collectors and new fans across the globe.

"With 80 years of card creating history under our belt, we're thrilled to continue growing our brand with this exciting expansion into Japan," said David Leiner, Topps' VP & Global General Manager of Sports & Entertainment. "Our long-standing mission is to celebrate memorable moments and iconic superstars in sports, entertainment and pop culture, while giving fans a chance to get closer to their favorite teams, shows, and players. We're excited to bring even more trading card magic to Japan and Asia with a new office we can call home."

Topps' new sports and entertainment office in Tokyo will mark its first in Japan. This location will add to Topps' global footprint, with its official headquarters in New York City, multiple locations across Europe and offices in India and Brazil.

For more information on Topps products and expansion, please visit Topps.com.

About Topps

Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is the preeminent creator and brand marketer of physical and digital sports cards, entertainment cards and collectibles, and distinctive confectionery products. Topps' leading sports and entertainment products include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, National Hockey League, Bundesliga, Formula 1, Star Wars, WWE, Wacky Packages, Garbage Pail Kids, Mars Attacks and other trading cards, sticker album collections and collectibles. Topps' digital trading card apps portfolio, which has been a hit with millions of fans around the world, currently includes Topps® BUNT®, TOPPS® KICK®, Topps® Star Wars℠: Card Trader, Topps® WWE Slam®, Topps® NHL SKATE™, The Walking Dead: Card Trader, Marvel Collect! by Topps and Disney Collect! by Topps! Topps' confectionery brands include Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop ® Pop, and Bazooka® bubble gum. Topps was acquired by Michael Eisner's Tornante Company and Madison Dearborn Partners in October 2007. For additional information, visit Topps.com and Candymania.com.

SOURCE The Topps Company

Related Links

https://www.topps.com

