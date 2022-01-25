Topps Launches Revolutionary New Football Card Mobile App

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Topps, the global leader in trading cards and collectibles and a part of Fanatics Trading Cards, is excited to launch a brand-new mobile game, Topps Total Football, a UEFA-licensed online card game offering fans the unique opportunity to print their favorite cards straight from the application.

With the popularity of football and its stars bigger than ever, Total Football offers the ultimate real-world integration with its innovative print and deliver feature, allowing users to find their favorite player cards in digital packs then printed and sent straight to their door, without ever leaving the mobile game.

Featuring over 500 of the world's best players from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League, players can collect, trade and battle their way to victory, using players' bespoke ratings to outscore the opposition. Total Football combines the fun of collectible sports cards with the thrill of a nail-biting football match, as users build their decks and trade on the transfer market in order to reign supreme.

"Topps Total Football is another example of Topps' leadership and innovation in the collectibles space. Topps Total Football brings a completely new digital game to football fans around the globe with the exciting ability for collectors to print their favorite cards as they collect and find rare cards in packs," said David Leiner, Vice President and General Manager of Global Sports & Entertainment at Topps.

Topps Total Football is now available free-to-play on the Apple App Store and the Google Play store across the world.

About Topps:

Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is part of Fanatics Trading Cards, a next-gen physical and digital trading cards company that was launched in 2021 and is a subsidiary of Fanatics, Inc. Through Fanatics Trading Cards, Topps entertains and delights consumers with a diversified, engaging, multi-platform product portfolio that includes physical and digital collectibles, trading cards, trading card games, sticker and album collections, memorabilia and curated experiential events. Properties include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, National Hockey League, Formula 1, Star Wars, Garbage Pail Kids®, and more. Topps Digital Sports & Entertainment has connected with people around the world who have downloaded our apps including Topps® BUNT®, TOPPS® KICK®, Star Wars™: Card Trader by Topps®, Topps® NHL SKATE™, Marvel Collect! by Topps® and Disney Collect! by Topps®. For additional information visit fanaticsinc.com, topps.com, play.toppsapps.com.

About the developer:

The Topps Total Football application was developed in conjunction with Well Played Games, a free-to-play game developer from Royal Leamington Spa who also develops Warhammer Combat Cards. For more information, visit https://wellplayed.games/

SOURCE Topps